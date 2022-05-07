The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 7, 2022

Polling Place: Did the Sky’s championship raise your interest in following the team?

We also asked about watching the Kentucky Derby and attending Cubs and White Sox games in the cold.

Steve Greenberg By Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Polling Place: Did the Sky’s championship raise your interest in following the team?
WNBA Finals - Game Four

Candace Parker as time expired in the Sky’s title clincher.

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Sky won their first WNBA championship last season, by the end of which Wintrust Arena was rocking like never before and Chicago’s sports fans appeared to be — to a heartening, impressive degree — engaged and excited.

So, what now? In this week’s “Polling Place” — your home for Sun-Times sports polls on Twitter — we asked voters if they’ll pay closer attention to Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Kahleah Copper and the rest of this outstanding squad in this new campaign, which opened Friday night.

“Got to show the love,” @JBIRD1268 commented.

Not surprisingly, some felt compelled to make their absence of interest known. (Then again, we did ask.)

“Honestly,” @johnsmythmyth wrote, “I forget there is a WNBA until Twitter says something.”

Meanwhile, @C_Marchio2 invited anyone planning to ignore the Sky to “kick rocks.” It’s just an expression.

Also, we asked about the Kentucky Derby — will you be watching? — and whether or not you’ve been out to the ballpark yet. As in baseball. As in Cubs and White Sox. Yeah, yeah, it’s still cold.

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: The WNBA season is here, with the Sky as defending champs. Will you be paying closer attention to them than before?

Upshot: Not sure if you noticed, pal, but pro sports championships don’t exactly grow on trees around here. The Bulls busted out in the first round. The Cubs, Blackhawks and Bears are miles away from contention. The Sky are a fun group of players who play an uptempo style and have, in Parker, a hometown success story that’s hard to top. So what’s the problem? Is it just a women’s sports thing? Don’t be that guy.

Poll No. 2: The Kentucky Derby is Saturday. Will you be watching?

Upshot: Some of the stronger entrants, according to reputation, are Zandon, Epicenter, Mo Donegal, White Abarrio and Taiba. There’s also Messier, which is pronounced, “I have no idea.” Look, some of us don’t know from the horses. We can appreciate the position of @RonaldVoigt4, who will be taking a pass: “I have about as much luck betting on the horses as the horses have betting on the stock market,” he wrote.

Poll No. 3: Have you been to a Cubs or White Sox game this season?

Upshot: If nothing else, bad weather is a big, obvious factor. “I don’t like baseball in football weather,” @ChiSportsNut put it. And @ChiTownSports: “Not until it’s at least 70 degrees.” But, hey, it’s May! It’ll be sunny and warm any year now.

Next Up In News
Chicago Sun-Times journalism wins 17 top honors from Chicago Headline Club
1 killed, 3 wounded by gunfire Friday in Chicago
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run in Old Irving Park
Tom Dart, in an about-face, says he’ll comply with judge’s order banning furloughs for defendants on home confinement
Man killed in Albany Park drive-by shooting
After shooting nearby, gas station remains closed, and owner wants to know why
The Latest
A cerulean warbler, “ever-snazzy,” in Cook County. Credit: Annabelle Hladik
Sports
Chicago outdoors: White opossum, giant channel catfish, cerulean warbler, caution on roads/turtles
A good sighting of a cerulean warbler, a white opossum visit, the world-record channel catfish and a caution on turtles on our roadways are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
League Championship Series - Chicago Cubs v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two
Cubs
Rain can’t wash away reality that Dodgers have gone where Cubs didn’t try to go
An empty, quiet Wrigley Field after the postponement of the game Friday was a metaphor for where the Cubs are at.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Jairo_Torres_Press_Conference1_2.jpg
Chicago Fire
Why Jairo Torres thinks the Fire and MLS can propel him to Europe
“The league is also getting better and better and we feel it ourselves,” Fire technical director Sebastian Pelzer said.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
Sports Saturday
Baseball quiz: Look of the month clubs
April was cold for the Cubs and White Sox, but here’s hoping everything heats up now that May is here.
By Bill Chuck
 
The non-profit Reading Between the Lines was launched in 2013 at halfway houses on Chicago’s West Side.&nbsp;
Columnists
Literature discussion gives voice to the formerly incarcerated
In Reading Between the Lines group sessions, participants read and dissect great literature — poems, essays, speeches, and short stories — and share their reflections and ideas.
By Laura Washington
 