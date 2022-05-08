The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 8, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Woman fatally shot in Lawndale

The woman, 27, was in the 1500 block of South Sawyer Avenue about 5 a.m. when she was shot in the armpit, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file

A woman was fatally shot Sunday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 5 a.m., the woman was shot in the left armpit in the 1500 block of South Avenue, according to Chicago police.

She brought herself to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Officials have not released any additional information on the shooting.

There was no one in custody.

