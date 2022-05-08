Woman fatally shot in Lawndale

A woman was fatally shot Sunday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.
About 5 a.m., the woman was shot in the left armpit in the 1500 block of South Avenue, according to Chicago police.
She brought herself to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.
Officials have not released any additional information on the shooting.
There was no one in custody.
