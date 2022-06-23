The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 24, 2022
4 shot, 1 fatally, near South Side CTA station where man was killed a week earlier

They were standing on a sidewalk at 79th and Lafayette Avenue when someone approached and opened fire Thursday evening, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was killed and three others wounded in a shooting Thursday night near the 79th Street CTA Red Line station —where another man was killed a week earlier.

The four were standing on a sidewalk at 79th and Lafayette Avenue when someone approached and opened fire at 9:35 p.m., Chicago police said.

  • A man, 21, was shot in the chest and hand, and died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
  • A woman, 23, was shot in her arm and taken to the same hospital in fair condition.
  • A second man, 40, went to Little Company of Mary Hospital in fair condition with two gunshot wounds to his arm.
  • Another man, 26, went to the University of Chicago in good condition with a gunshot wound to the elbow.

Video of the crime scene showed police and Chicago Fire Department vehicles parked outside the 79th Street Red Line station. But the CTA said the shooting happened a gas station across the street and did not involve the CTA.

Last week, a man was killed outside the same station. The man, 46, was standing outside Wednesday afternoon when a gunman shot him in the chest.

On Tuesday, a man was shot and wounded on the Red Line platform at 47th Street.

Police have not announced arrests in any of the shootings.

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade with Dobbs decision
After a draft opinion leaked earlier this year, the Supreme Court has voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision with its decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Chicago cop who pulled woman by her hair and knelt on her neck falsely claimed someone in her car was armed with hammer, oversight agency finds
“Officer (David) Laskus fabricated the existence of the hammer to justify his actions,” the Civilian Office of Police Accountability states in a 22-page report about the confrontation outside Brickyard Mall on May 31, 2020.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Plenity weight-loss treatment, despite heavy marketing, yielding only modest results
It’s a $98-a-month weight-loss treatment that looks like a drug: People take three capsules twice a day. But it isn’t a drug.
By Kaiser Health News
 
Wandering Wolf Road Prairie and savoring the plants, birds, history and company
Wandering Wolf Road Prairie with E.J. Neafsey and Joel Greenberg is a sure way to savor the plants, birds and history of a one-of-a-kind remnant prairie in Chicago’s suburbs.
By Dale Bowman
 
This comic tells the true story of how Chicago LGBTQ+ house leaders, health experts worked to boost COVID vaccination rates
Comics journalist Josh Neufeld’s ‘Vaccinated at the Ball’ describes how they used Chicago’s legendary house balls and ballroom legends in their efforts.
By Contributor
 