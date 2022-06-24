The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 24, 2022
Dobbs v. Jackson decision Abortion rights News

Pritzker calls General Assembly back to Springfield to ‘further enshrine’ reproductive rights

Within an hour of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. wade, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he will call legislators for a special session to “further enshrine” reproductive health care rights and protections.

By  Tina Sfondeles
   
SHARE Pritzker calls General Assembly back to Springfield to ‘further enshrine’ reproductive rights
Gov. J.B. Pritzker gives his remarks during a pro-abortion rights rally in the Loop, Saturday afternoon, May 7, 2022.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker at an abortion rights rally in May.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

In light of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday said he will call the General Assembly into special session in the coming weeks to “further enshrine” reproductive protections.

“Together, we are committed to taking swift action to further enshrine our commitment to reproductive health care rights and protections,” Pritzker said in a statement.

Illinois in 2019 established in state law the right to reproductive health care, including abortion — a measure put in place just in case the landmark Supreme Court case was overturned. The groundwork to protect abortion in Illinois was set in 2017 when Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner signed a measure that both allowed the public funding of abortions and ensured the procedure would remain legal.

And in December, Pritzker signed a measure that repealed the last state law on the books that restricted abortion rights — a law that stopped minors from having to give parental notification before having an abortion.

“In Illinois, we will hold firm to these rights and continue to work with stakeholders to expand them,” Pritzker said in his statement announcing the special session.

Illinois and Minnesota will now be the only upper Midwestern states that will see no change in abortion access.

Planned Parenthood this week called on more funding to help support an influx of women seeking abortions in the state. The group also hopes the scope of medical professionals allowed to perform abortions will be expanded to help handle what they believe will be a huge number of women coming into the state for abortions.

State Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago, who sponsored the legislation that Rauner signed, in May said the state’s Democrats must come up with other ways to protect women in states that may restrict abortion, including helping them get to Illinois or become Illinois residents.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that 7,534 nonresidents received abortions in Illinois in 2019, compared with 5,529 in 2017 and 2,970 in 2014.

Democratic Party of Illinois Chair U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly also said in a statement the state “will continue to serve as a haven for women across the Midwest and the country who need access to abortion.”

“I share the pain, shock, and anger so many are feeling, and I am especially worried about further attacks on the rights of women, the LGBTQ+ community, and people of color from this court,” Kelly said. “However, Illinois Democrats will never relent in fighting back in the General Assembly, in the halls of Congress, or at the ballot box to protect the fundamental rights of all America.”

Next Up In News
Dobbs decision: Obama, Pritzker, other key officials react to the end of Roe v. Wade
What’s next after Supreme Court’s Dobbs ruling?
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade with Dobbs decision, which means states can now ban abortion
Bears LB Matt Adams arrested
4 shot, 1 fatally, near South Side CTA station where man was killed a week earlier
Chicago cop who pulled woman by her hair and knelt on her neck falsely claimed someone in her car was armed with hammer, oversight agency finds
The Latest
A woman cries into the arms of another woman in front of the Supreme Court.
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
Dobbs decision: Obama, Pritzker, other key officials react to the end of Roe v. Wade
With the Supreme Court’s decision in the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Roe v. Wade has been overturned.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Hawks_generic.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks to hire Luke Richardson as new head coach: reports
Richardson, formerly an assistant for the Canadiens, Islanders and Senators, will be the 40th head coach in Hawks franchise history. Interim coach Derek King will not remain in the position.
By Ben Pope
 
Maestro Riccardo Muti leads the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and soloists in Verdi’s “Un ballo in maschera.”&nbsp;
Music
Superb ‘Un ballo in maschera’ reminds us why Riccardo Muti remains one of the great interpreters of Verdi’s operas
Much like the CSO conductor’s operatic offerings that have come before, this performance was a thrilling, utterly memorable evening of music-making on every level.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Hector Duarte and Gabriel Villa’s “Fight to Stay” mural, 1910 S. Wolcott Ave. in Pilsen. It’s about fighting gentrification, and the artwork also pays homage to Mario Castillo’s ground-breaking 1968 “Peace” mural.
Murals and Mosaics
Hector Duarte, Gabriel Villa mural bears a message for longtime Pilsen residents: ‘Fight to stay’
It’s about “anti-gentrification but mostly the big impact from investors,” Duarte says. “They buy the small, old houses, and they destroy the character of Pilsen.”
By Josephine Stratman
 
Samantha Williams (left) and Skyler Volpe in the Goodman Theatre’s production of Britta Johnson’s “Life After.”
Theater
A teen confronts a torrent of emotions after her father’s death in Goodman’s impassioned musical ‘Life After’
The family in Britta Johnson’s play is messy in a way that will be instantly recognizable to anyone who’s lost a loved one when unfinished business defined their relationship.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 