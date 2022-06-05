67-year-old fatally shot, another man critically wounded in Douglas Park
The men were on their porch just before 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when a black sedan approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
A 67-year-old man was killed and another man critically wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the Douglas Park neighborhood.
The men were on their porch just before 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when a black sedan approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
The 67-year-old suffered multiple gunshots to the chest and body, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other man, whose age was unknown, was struck twice in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.
There was no one in custody.
The Latest
The teen was on a sidewalk in the 2700 block of East 79th Street about 7:05 p.m. when a white car approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the thigh.
He suffered eleven gunshot wounds to the torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Kilian retired the first nine batters before the Cardinals broke through on a wild pitch and a two-run double by Brendan Donovan in the fourth inning, so the quick assumption would be that Kilian would need to make a few adjustments.
But David Ross praises Christopher Morel for providing a spark in the leadoff role.