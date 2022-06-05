The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 6, 2022
67-year-old fatally shot, another man critically wounded in Douglas Park

The men were on their porch just before 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when a black sedan approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago police work the scene where two people were shot, one of them fatally, in the 1600 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, in the Douglas Park neighborhood, Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Chicago police work the scene where two people were shot, one of them fatally, in the 1600 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, in the Douglas Park neighborhood, Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 67-year-old man was killed and another man critically wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the Douglas Park neighborhood.

The 67-year-old suffered multiple gunshots to the chest and body, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man, whose age was unknown, was struck twice in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.

