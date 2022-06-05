67-year-old fatally shot, another man critically wounded in Douglas Park

A 67-year-old man was killed and another man critically wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the Douglas Park neighborhood.

The men were on their porch just before 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when a black sedan approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 67-year-old suffered multiple gunshots to the chest and body, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man, whose age was unknown, was struck twice in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.

