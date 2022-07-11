The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 11, 2022
Horoscopes

Horoscope for Monday, July 11, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or making important decisions until 3 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You’re pulled in two directions. In one way, you’re in a no-nonsense mood, and want to attend to practical matters. Nevertheless, another part of you wants to run away and join the circus. It’s your call. (Pack a lunch.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Listen to your sense of determination because you want to set things straight with financial matters, banking issues, insurance and inheritances. You have the energy to make this happen, and very likely, authority figures will agree with you. This is good!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You have to accommodate others because the moon is opposite your sign. However, all parties might need to bow to the authority of knowledge and wisdom because teachers and experts might have some good advice for you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a strong way to start your week! The sun and Mercury are in your sign, which means you are empowered and ready to speak up about whatever concerns you. Today you want to get better organized. A little help to do this would be appreciated. Hello?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a good day to sit down in a common-sense way and discuss the financial and everyday needs of children. You might have this discussion with a parent, a babysitter or a partner. Or perhaps you want practical solutions to sports matters or something in the entertainment world?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

An older relative or parent might have practical advice for you today. It certainly never hurts to listen. After all, they might have some solid viewpoints you didn’t consider. Why not cover your bases and hear what they have to offer? The bottom line is you want to get things done.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re in the right frame of mind today to study or make plans or talk to people about practical issues. You might even give someone directions or advice. Because you’re in a calm, reflective mood, you might prefer being alone with your own thoughts.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

If shopping today, you will want to buy long-lasting, practical items. No frills, please. This is because you feel thrifty and sensible, especially when it comes to your money and your personal wealth. Nevertheless, you can still make future travel plans.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing nicely with stern Saturn, which means you will prefer the company of serious people. You’ll be happy to consult someone older, wiser or more experienced for their advice. You’ll take a prudent, careful approach to anything you do.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It will please you if you get some time to be alone with your thoughts so that you can do some quiet meditation or rethink certain issues. That’s because you’re in a careful frame of mind today, especially when it comes to practical matters.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a solid day to seek the advice of someone older, wiser or more experienced than you. This person could be a friend or a teacher. In particular, you want to ponder future goals and how practical they might be. Perhaps you need some advice?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Discussions with bosses, parents and VIPs will be practical and fruitful for you today. Since you are taking a careful approach to any kind of work that you do, you want to make sure that you’re on the right track so that there are no regrets. (Smart!)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Connor Paolo (1990) shares your birthday. You have charm and charisma. You are friendly, easy-going, kind and generous. Although you can be a dreamer, you are actually focused, motivated and ambitious. Service to others, especially to family, is your theme this year. Others will turn to you for comfort and courage. Therefore, take good care of yourself. Perhaps it’s time for a makeover?

