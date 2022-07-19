3-year-old boy dies after falling from 18th floor of Uptown building, officials say
The boy fell onto the third floor of a parking garage about 6:40 p.m. in the 4500 block of North Clarendon Avenue, officials said.
A 3-year-old boy died after falling from the 18th floor of a residence in Uptown on the North Side, Chicago police and fire officials said.
The boy fell from a window screen in the residence onto the third floor of a parking garage about 6:40 p.m. in the 4500 block of North Clarendon Avenue, police said.
He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was initially listed in critical condition but died a short time later, officials said.
No further details were immediately available.
