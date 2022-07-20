The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Comcast to invest $500K at Chicago YMCAs to create tech hubs as part of digital equity project

Six Chicago YMCAs will be outfitted with tech hubs and digital navigators, who will help residents use digital resources available to them.

By  Mariah Rush
   
Comcast announced the partnership with six Chicago YMCAs facilities at the South Side YMCA in Woodlawn on Wednesday.

Comcast announced Wednesday plans to create tech hubs and train digital navigators at six Chicago YMCAs.

YMCA

Comcast will invest $500,000 in Chicago’s YMCA facilities to help make the internet more accessible to residents.

The company will, over three years, create tech hubs with computers and internet access that will be free for the public to use in six YMCAs in Irving Park, Humboldt Park, Lake View, Logan Square, Little Village and Woodlawn.

The commitment is the largest Comcast has made to a community organization in Chicago, the company announced Wednesday at the Woodlawn YMCA.

The project is part of Comcast’s $1 billion digital equity initiative, Project UP, to advance internet access for those in disadvantaged areas.

Part of the partnership includes training “digital navigators” in the facilities, employees who help visitors access, build digital skills with and use the internet, as well as help them be aware of the programs available.

“There are a good number of people who take access for granted,” said Dalila Wilson-Scott, executive vice president at Comcast. “We wake up, we’re connected and we can fully participate in the digital economy. But there’s still many people in the country, especially in many cities around the U.S., where people are simply not connected.”

Wilson-Scott said digital equity is not simply connecting to the internet but connecting people to skills, tools and resources via the internet.

“There’s not a career that you can enter without a baseline of digital skill sets, there are jobs that you can’t even apply for unless you have access to the internet,” she said. “But we also know when people have access to the internet, it affords them access to quality health care and to access government benefits. In today’s society, there’s no way you can fully be on a path to economic mobility without being connected.”

The broadband company picked the YMCA facilities in areas where there is limited access to the internet. Wilson-Scott said the tech hubs will also be crucial to students and children who need access to the internet to do their work.

“We know from a study we did earlier this year, that when there’s a digital navigator that can help a senior citizen get connected, that person can now sort of access other resources, we know that people are likely to pursue job training or get employed,” she said.

The study, published with Boston Consulting Group, revealed that about 20% of Americans — predominately people of color and those in low-income communities— do not have access to the internet in their homes. Digital navigators, when employed in these communities, can help people learn about the free Wi-Fi options available for low-income residents.

The COVID-19 pandemic has multiplied the number of services that are now only available online, making digital access imperative, Wilson-Scott said.

“I mean, you’re cut off from so many things if you’re not connected,” she said.

