Thursday, July 28, 2022
Horoscope for Thursday, July 28, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

After 4:45 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The new noon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Note: Parents should be vigilant because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Meanwhile, social plans might catch you off guard. Something might be canceled or you might receive an unexpected invitation to go somewhere? Sports events will have a surprising outcome. Good day for beginnings.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today’s new moon is a good time to start a home project or begin something to do with real estate. However, family discussions will be erratic, possibly nerve-racking. Meanwhile, surprise company might drop by. (Stock the fridge so you’re ready for anything.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is an accident-prone day for you. Nevertheless, you are full of clever, genius-like ideas today! In fact, this is an excellent day to initiate a new project or begin something new and fresh. (Just be careful.) Ideas?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Watch your money and your belongings today because something unexpected could affect them. For example, you might find money; you might lose money. Protect what you own from loss, theft or damage. Meanwhile, a new financial venture might begin.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today the only new moon in your sign all year is taking place, which means it’s the perfect day for you to begin something new or start a new adventure. Nevertheless, you might find yourself at odds with a parent, boss or someone in authority. (Duck and cover.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You feel restless today. You have that feeling that you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop. (Invariably, ugly and in the wrong size.) Possibly, you are disturbed by social media, or something in the news, or someone’s political ideas or religious philosophy. Welcome to the club, we number millions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might meet a real character today, which could be interesting. Or perhaps someone you already know will do something that surprises you? Something about your relationship to a group or an organization might also catch you off guard. Meanwhile, this is a good day to set new goals.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

“Do not trifle in the affairs of dragons, for you are crunchy and taste good with ketchup.” This is a not-so-subtle warning for you today to steer clear of authority figures — parents, bosses and the police — who might be on the rampage. Don’t go looking for trouble today. It will find you!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Travel plans might suddenly change today. Likewise, issues related to the law, medicine and higher education might suddenly be reversed or go in a new direction. Whatever happens is anyone’s guess. Nevertheless, it’s an excellent day to make new plans. (Go figure.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Double check banking details and anything to do with shared property and inheritances because something might suddenly change today, and it could affect your wealth. Therefore, be in the know! (You snooze, you lose.) This is an excellent day to try a new arrangement. (See moon alert above.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Conversations with partners and close friends will be stimulating and fascinating today. Ideas are flashing through your head at an amazing speed, which is why exchanges with others will be impulsive and fast-paced. Don’t make promises without a Get Out of Jail card. A new relationship might begin today.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Interruptions because of staff shortages, or the breakdown of equipment, machinery problems, computer glitches and late deliveries might be frustrating today. Nevertheless, you might have some clever, new ideas about how to improve things for the future. Speak up with your suggestions because they might be worthwhile!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Humanitarian Terry Fox (1958-1981) shares your birthday. People notice you because you are free-spirited and optimistic. It shows. You are compassionate because you understand the needs of others. You have amazing perseverance. This is a year of change and increased personal freedom for you. Be ready to meet new friends and explore new horizons!

