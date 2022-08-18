The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 19, 2022
East Garfield Park News Chicago

13-year-old girl saved by CPR after being struck by lightning in Garfield Park

“It was only because the patient received high-quality CPR immediately that she survived,” said a trauma physician at Stroger Hospital.

By  Allison Novelo
   
SHARE 13-year-old girl saved by CPR after being struck by lightning in Garfield Park
merlin_107393892.jpg

Clouds cover the sky over the Garfield Park Conservatory in East Garfield Park, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. A 13 year old girl was struck by lighting outside of the Garfield Park conservatory. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Anthony Vazquez, Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A 13-year-old girl survived a lightning strike in Garfield Park earlier this month after a relative jumped into action, performing life-saving CPR at the scene.

On Aug. 3, the girl had been visiting the Garfield Park Conservatory with her family around 2 p.m. when she was struck by lightning during a thunderstorm that began Wednesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Park District. She was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where physicians said she was lucky to have received a swift response from her family member, as the lightning caused the girl to fall into cardiac arrest.

“It was only because the patientreceived high-quality CPR immediately that she survived,” said Dr. Thomas Messer, a trauma physician at Stroger Hospital. “There is no question that without CPR her outcome could have been devastating.”

The girl was able to return home just four days after the incident. Despite the traumatic experience, she is now fully recovered and expected to start school without issue.

Following her release, the girl’s family expressed gratitude for their relative’s quick application of CPR until first responders from the Chicago Fire Department arrived to continue the life-saving measure, adding that more people should familiarize themselves with the emergency procedure.

“Her survival depended upon the totalexpertise of the early responders,” they said in a statement Thursday. “It is our hope that our extraordinary experience will influence others to complete the CPR training required to intervene in immediate life-saving procedures.”

Local CPR training can be found at www.redcross.org/take-a-class/.

Next Up In News
Woman seriously injured when struck by Metra train in Highland Park
After Highland Park and Uvalde, CPS prepares for emergencies — and supporting kids through trauma
Jets pierce Chicago sky to prep for weekend’s Air and Water Show
From Trump to tractors: Republican Bailey’s state fair focus shifts from division to kitchen tables, class and calluses
Valor Games: where veterans compete and connect
CPD sergeant charged with kneeling on 14-year-old’s back while off duty at Park Ridge Starbucks
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Bolingbrook’s Kaleb Miller completes a drill during practice.
High School Basketball
No. 5 Bolingbrook aims to join the area’s elite
“If we had a quarterback last year, we could have won state,” Raiders coach John Ivlow said.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Justin Fields led the Bears to a field goal on his lone possession Thursday.
Bears
Bears’ offense starting to fit Justin Fields
Someone wake Matt Nagy: This play is what the Justin Fields offense is supposed to look like.
By Patrick Finley
 
A photo of Bears defensive end Robert Quinn during the Bears’ preseason game at the Seahawks on Thursday.
Bears
Bears get DE Robert Quinn some action, plus other notes from the Seahawks game
The Bears’ pass rush looked good with Quinn and Al-Quadin Muhammad playing together for the first time. Matt Eberflus misses a challenge opportunity. And Trevor Siemian has looked competent as the backup quarterback.
By Jason Lieser
 
A photo of Bears rookie wide receiver Velus Jones.
Bears
Bears WR Velus Jones’ up-&-down game shows risk, reward of rookies
It might take a while for Jones to earn a spot in the offense, but he can be a factor in the return game until then. He nearly fumbled away the opening kickoff Thursday, but also had a big return that led to a touchdown.
By Jason Lieser
 