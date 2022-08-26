The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 26, 2022
Lake View Abortion News

Abortion rights sign outside Lake View church damaged by rock throwers

The sign read: “We support abortion on demand without apology.”

By  Mitch Dudek
   
SHARE Abortion rights sign outside Lake View church damaged by rock throwers
A sign outside The Second Unitarian Church of Chicago was damaged by rock throwers on Wednesday.

A sign outside The Second Unitarian Church of Chicago was damaged by rock throwers on Wednesday.

Provided

A sign declaring a Lake View church’s unwavering support for abortion rights was damaged Wednesday by two people throwing rocks.

The sign, which has been on display outside the Second Unitarian Church of Chicago since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, read, “We support abortion on demand without apology.”

Chicago police said the vandals were women and struck about 6 p.m. The damage also included a broken stained glass picture, police said.

Video of the incident, captured by a neighbor, shows one of the rock throwers yelling: “I sent a message.”

No one was in custody as of Friday morning, police said.

The damage was not substantial and no one was injured, church leaders said.

“We will not be intimidated by individuals damaging our property,” said Rev. Jason Lydon, the church’s minister. “We know that pregnant people deserve to have autonomy over their body. This act of property destruction is intended to silence us and create fear. We will not be afraid and we will not be quiet. Abortion access is under attack and we will use our voice to speak out.”

Church leaders are responding to the vandalism by hosting a “standout in support of reproductive justice” at noon Sept. 4 at the church, 656 W. Barry Ave.

“It’s sad and infuriating to experience this violent response to our support for women,” said Christy Grant, chair of the church’s board. “Still, in these heated political times, we have chosen to side with love and use our voice for justice.”

Next Up In News
Picture Chicago: Sun-Times’ photos you may have missed this week
Man charged in April fatal shooting in Humboldt Park
Tavern on Rush closing after nearly 25 years
5 wounded in shootings across Chicago Thursday
Two women seriously hurt in West Rogers Park shooting
R. Kelly trial resumes Friday with Lisa Van Allen’s 2nd day on the stand
The Latest
Zayne Negoski, 5, who lives with his grandparents in Joliet, arrives home from school, Monday afternoon, Aug. 22, 2022. He is dependent on a feeding tube and has been affected by recent formula recalls.
Photography
Picture Chicago: Sun-Times’ photos you may have missed this week
Passengers hang out the window of a drifting car at a Chicago street takeover, students return to classes for the first day of school, and Duran Duran throws it back to the ‘80s in our best unseen pics of the week.
By Sun-Times staff
 
An old postcard from what became C,J. Smith Resort on the Chain O’Lakes.
Outdoors
New ownership brings continuity to C.J. Smith Resort, the oldest family bait shop around Chicago
The bait shop was sold Aug. 12. The new ownership brings plans for a few tweaks.
By Dale Bowman
 
Stevion Davis, 22, and Lizzerick Watson, 29, are charged with murder in the April 25 fatal shooting of DeLance Wilson, 32.
Crime
Man charged in April fatal shooting in Humboldt Park
Stevion Davis, 22, is charged with murder in the April 25 fatal shooting of DeLance Wilson, 32.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
| Brian Rich/Sun-Times
Chicago
Tavern on Rush closing after nearly 25 years
The last day of service for the steakhouse will be New Year’s Eve.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Five people were wounded in shootings Aug. 25, 2022, across Chicago.
Crime
5 wounded in shootings across Chicago Thursday
The attacks included the wounding of two women who were shot as they sat in a parked car in West Rogers Park, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 