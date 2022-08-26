Abortion rights sign outside Lake View church damaged by rock throwers

A sign declaring a Lake View church’s unwavering support for abortion rights was damaged Wednesday by two people throwing rocks.

The sign, which has been on display outside the Second Unitarian Church of Chicago since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, read, “We support abortion on demand without apology.”

Chicago police said the vandals were women and struck about 6 p.m. The damage also included a broken stained glass picture, police said.

Video of the incident, captured by a neighbor, shows one of the rock throwers yelling: “I sent a message.”

No one was in custody as of Friday morning, police said.

The damage was not substantial and no one was injured, church leaders said.

“We will not be intimidated by individuals damaging our property,” said Rev. Jason Lydon, the church’s minister. “We know that pregnant people deserve to have autonomy over their body. This act of property destruction is intended to silence us and create fear. We will not be afraid and we will not be quiet. Abortion access is under attack and we will use our voice to speak out.”

Church leaders are responding to the vandalism by hosting a “standout in support of reproductive justice” at noon Sept. 4 at the church, 656 W. Barry Ave.

“It’s sad and infuriating to experience this violent response to our support for women,” said Christy Grant, chair of the church’s board. “Still, in these heated political times, we have chosen to side with love and use our voice for justice.”

