Friday, September 30, 2022
Michael Bennett gets emotional as he sits next to his wife, Lauren Bennett, who was shot twice in her hip and back during the Highland Park Fourth of July parade massacre, during a news conference in Northbrook about lawsuits filed in connection with the shooting, Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 28. The Bennetts are among the plaintiffs who, in the cases filed in Lake County, are suing parties they say share responsibility for the mass shooting that left seven people dead.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: 15 must-see images from the last week

Fall arrives in the city, flight attendants protest at O’Hare and Midway, Bears fans enjoy another W and more in our best unseen photos of the week.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
The Chicago skyline seen from Montrose Harbor on the North Side, Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Dressed as animals, climate activists drop to the ground during the “Stayin’ Alive Act of Civil DISCObedience” outside the Chase Tower in the Loop during the Global Climate Strike, Friday, Sept. 23. Over a hundred climate activists from a dozen climate justice organizations started marching from Pritzker Park and stopped at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, the Chase Tower, and Federal Plaza to demand the U.S. Federal Reserve to “protect the US from the economic risks of the climate crisis.”

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith #58 celebrates by taking a selfie with fans after the Bears beat the Texans, 23 - 20, at Soldier Field, Sunday, Sept. 25.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A police officer looks out the fire escape door that a suspect used to gain access into a Chicago Police Department building at 1011 S. Homan Ave., Monday, Sept. 26. The man was shot by police after he climbed the fire escape to enter the facility, grabbed guns he found on a table and aimed them at officers.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Seobia Rivers walks her students through assorted exercises during a cardio kickboxing class at the Garfield Park Golden Dome Field House, Monday, Sept. 26.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Corliss King, Southwest Airlines’ flight attendant and second vice president of TWU Local 556, leads a chant for hundreds of unionized Southwest Airlines flight attendants and their supporters, during a protest asking for a new contract, outside Midway Airport, Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Michael Bennett gets emotional as he sits next to his wife, Lauren Bennett, who was shot twice in her hip and back during the Highland Park Fourth of July parade massacre, during a news conference in Northbrook about lawsuits filed in connection with the shooting, Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 28. The Bennetts are among the plaintiffs who, in the cases filed in Lake County, are suing parties they say share responsibility for the mass shooting that left seven people dead.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Naomi Chalmers, 6, plays on the Picasso sculpture while holding the new Cook County flag after the new flag’s unveiling at Daley Plaza in the Loop, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The new Cook County flag was designed by high school student Drew Duffy, who was guided by his mentor Martin Burciaga.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Community advocate Mary Gonzales, who is spearheading efforts to close the only large-scale metal scrapper still operating in Chicago, stands in front of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

People inside the airport watch United Airlines flight attendants and their supporters chant and march during a demonstration outside the departure area of O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 1, where hundreds picketed to demand United Airlines resolve operational issues that have caused flight delays and cancellations, according to a press release, Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Kyler Samogla reels in his line while fishing in Humboldt Park on the West Side, Thursday, Sept. 22.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Deontay Puller, 16, a junior at Wendell Phillips Academy High School in Bronzeville, stands outside the South Side school, Saturday, Sept. 24. Puller, whose mom is the school’s local school council president, worries about the potential impact a new proposed high school will have on his school.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A billboard for Metra that reads, “Take the easy way out” hangs over the Ohio Street feeder ramp toward the Kennedy Expressway, Monday, Sept. 26. This sign drew sharp criticism online after people pointed out that the message could be interpreted as encouraging suicide.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus hugs quarterback Justin Fields #1 after the Bears beat the Texans, 23 - 20, at Soldier Field, Sunday, Sept. 25.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

