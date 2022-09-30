Picture Chicago: 15 must-see images from the last week
Fall arrives in the city, flight attendants protest at O’Hare and Midway, Bears fans enjoy another W and more in our best unseen photos of the week.
The Latest
Creative agency dedicated to bridging and amplifying the Latinx identity and experience in Chicago hosts its first art gallery.
Dosunmu has added some weight and worked on his quickness, hoping to continue making an impact for his hometown team. Will that be enough to land him a starting job while Lonzo Ball heals up? Let the preseason games begin.
Despite ranking fourth in the NFL in pressure rate — a third of their opposing dropbacks end in quarterback hurries, knockdowns or sacks — the Bears have posted only six sacks this season. Only seven NFL teams have fewer.
App doles out refunds after Sun-Times report, where to go apple picking in Illinois and more in your Chicago news roundup
“Wicked” is a musical that I want to love much more than I do, but don’t, in part because of cringeworthy plot points which have not aged well.