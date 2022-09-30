The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 30, 2022
Suburban Chicago News Chicago

Lurie hospital proposes outpatient site in Schaumburg

In an application to the state, the facility said the new site allows it to close three other locations in the northwest suburbs while still expanding services.

By  David Roeder
   
SHARE Lurie hospital proposes outpatient site in Schaumburg
The main location of Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago at 225 E. Chicago Ave.

The main location of Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago at 225 E. Chicago Ave.

Provided

Realigning outpatient services in the northwest suburbs, Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago said it wants to build a $56 million center in Schaumburg that will replace smaller locations in Arlington Heights, Hoffman Estates and Huntley.

The hospital wants to build a three-story, 70,000-square-foot building at 3 Hillcrest Boulevard, a vacant site at Roselle Road near the I-90 tollway. It is asking for state authority to start construction by early 2024, with completion by the end of 2025.

Details of its proposal were filed with the Illinois Health Facilities & Services Review Board, which must approve or reject projects affecting health care. The board said it is tentatively scheduled to review the proposal Dec. 13.

Lurie said a single, larger facility will produce economies of scale while still relieving pressing demand for outpatient pediatric services. In 2021, it opened an outpatient center in Skokie that was supposed to alleviate heavy use at Clark Street and Deming Place in Chicago, but patient loads have increased since then, Lurie told the state.

“Many of the Lurie Children’s satellite facilities are at capacity,” the hospital said in its state filing. It said that in many cases, waiting times for new patients to get an appointment exceed one-and-a-half months.

“This delay in obtaining appointments is not acceptable and constitutes an access problem for families needing care for their children and adolescents,” the hospital told the state.

Lurie said the Schaumburg site will include 40 exam and treatment rooms for pediatric primary and specialty care, diagnostic imaging and cardiac testing. Services will include an ambulatory infusion center, blood bank and pharmacy.

The building would include space for future expansion, subject to state review. Plans call for surface parking for about 250 cars.

Hospital spokeswoman Julianne Bardele said one impetus behind the decision is that Lurie’s lease with Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights expires next September. Lurie does not have a partnership agreement with NorthShore University Health System, which has purchased Northwest.

The hospital said it intends to extend the lease in Arlington Heights and time the closings in Hoffman Estates and Huntley to coincide with the opening in Schaumburg.

Lurie operates 21 satellite locations across the Chicago area. Its main location is at 225 E. Chicago Ave.

The state filing shows Lurie’s has a contract to buy the property at 3 Hillcrest Boulevard for up to $2.6 million. The sellers are a partnership that includes Larry Debb, president of GSP Development, and principals of Marc Realty.

Bardele said that five years after the new location opens, it is expected to have a staff whose hours will equal 85 full-time workers.

Next Up In News
Murder charges filed against teen who allegedly fled police in stolen car at speeds of 90 mph and killed woman in crash
Maryfrances Veeck, publicist, resourceful partner to legendary Bill Veeck, dead at 102
Unfounded election fraud accusations pour in to Illinois officials
Chime refunds $977 amid Sun-Times questions, as neo-bank apps face thousands of consumer complaints
Record review: Pritzker touts fiscal and crisis management — but critics just see campaign management
Record review: Bailey proud to be lawmaker who tells truth about Illinois’ decline — not one who makes lots of laws
The Latest
Crash.jpeg
Crime
Murder charges filed against teen who allegedly fled police in stolen car at speeds of 90 mph and killed woman in crash
Dominga Flores, 55, was fatally struck at 31st and Kedzie Avenue while on her way to work early Thursday.
By Tom SchubaMatthew Hendricksen, and 1 more
 
Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks
Sports
Jaylon Johnson, David Montgomery out for Sunday’s game vs. Giants
Defensive end Robert Quinn (illness) and kicker Cairo Santos (personal) are questionable.
By Mark Potash
 
Maryfrances Veeck.
Obituaries
Maryfrances Veeck, publicist, resourceful partner to legendary Bill Veeck, dead at 102
Her husband was renowned for his publicity stunts. She came up with a few of her own. She died Sept. 10 at Montgomery Place retirement community in Hyde Park.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
Riccardo Muti leads the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in a program of works by Rossini, Mozart and Prokofiev on Thursday night at Symphony Center.
Music
CSO, Muti combine for robust performance of Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5
It is a mighty work that requires a mighty performance, and it got that Thursday evening, the kind that is only possible when a top-level conductor and top-level orchestra are completely in sync.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell (right) speaks on March 30, 2020, as then-President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus at the White House. Votebeat, a nonpartisan website covering voting and elections, says many letters sent to elections officials nationwide came in response to calls from conspiracy theorists, including Lindell, a Trump supporter who continues to state without proof that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.&nbsp;
Politics
Unfounded election fraud accusations pour in to Illinois officials
As they’ve done across the nation, conspiracy theorists have inundated Illinois election officials with form letters demanding voter records and threatening lawsuits.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ and Dave McKinney | WBEZ
 