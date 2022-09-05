Labor Day weekend gun violence in Chicago: 10 killed, 46 wounded, including 13-year-old boy

Ten men were killed and at least 46 people, including a 13-year-old boy, were wounded by gunfire across Chicago over the Labor Day weekend.



One of the fatal attacks occurred in West Garfield Park on the West Side Friday evening. About 6:30 p.m., a 24-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard when two cars approached and several people got out and began shooting, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Early Saturday, a man was fatally shot in Old Town on the Near North Side. The man, 31, was found on the ground with a gunshot wound in the chest a few minutes after midnight in the 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue, police said. He was taken to Northwestern MemorialHospital, where he died.

A few hours later, a man, 22, was killed in Englewood on the South Side. Officers found him with multiple gunshot wounds about 3 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Racine Avenue, police said. He was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A man was fatally shot at a gas station Saturday afternoon in Pullman on the Far South Side. Theatus White, 28, was in the 700 block of East 103rd Street when he got into an argument with someone who pulled a gun from a fanny pack and fired shots around 3:50 p.m., authorities said. White was struck in the chest, finger and forearm, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Saturday night, a man was fatally shot after an argument in West Woodlawn on the South Side. The man, 29, was inside a residence in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue when he was shot in the neck and arm about 11:15 p.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

One man was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Loop. They were arguing with another man about 12:05 a.m. outside of a bar, 2Twenty2 Tavern in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue when the shooter pulled out a handgun and fired four rounds, according to police and a witness at the scene. The older victim, 40, was shot in the back and shoulder and was taken to Northwestern MemorialHospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The other man, 37, was shot in the chest and listed in critical condition.

Sunday night, four men were shot — two fatally — in South Chicago. They were on the porch of a residence about 6:50 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Kingston Avenue when two people approached and opened fire, police said. A man, 20, was struck in the buttocks and abdomen and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. Another man was rushed to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he later died. Two other men, 18 and 20, were wounded.

Monday morning, a security guard fatally shot a man who struck him with an ax outside a marijuana dispensary in Greektown. About 10 a.m., a man, 30, began arguing with a 37-year-old man working as a security guard outside Zen Leaf Chicago, 222 S. Halsted St., over the business’ return policy, officials said. The man swung an ax and struck the security guard in the leg. The security guard fired shots, killing the 30-year-old man. The security guard was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition with cuts to his left leg.

Two people were shot, one fatally, Monday night in McKinley Park on the South Side. The victims were inside a vehicle about 7:40 p.m. in the 3700 block of South Paulina Street when someone fired shots, police said. A 31-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Another man, whose age wasn’t known, was also shot in the body and was taken to a nearby hospital.

In other shootings, a 15-year-old boy was critically wounded Friday night while walking on a sidewalk in South Chicago. Close to midnight, the teen was in the 7900 block of South Crandon Avenue when he was approached by four men and was shot, police said. The men fired approximately 45 round at the boy. He was struck twice in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

An hour later, a 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded early Sunday in the Lawndale neighborhood. The teen was walking on the sidewalk about 1:30 a.m. in the 700 block of South Kostner Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. The teen was shot in the left knee and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

At least 40 other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Tuesday.

