Thursday, September 8, 2022
R. Kelly trial: Former manager to take stand for second day

Former Kelly business manager Derrel McDavid still faces cross-examination by prosecutors.

By  Andy Grimm
   
Flanked by attorneys, Derrel McDavid, center, walks into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago on Aug. 17 ahead of opening statements in his trial alongside singer R. Kelly.

Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times

R. Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago is expected to resume Thursday with the R&B star’s former business manager taking the stand for a second day.

Derrell McDavid spent more than four hours on the witness stand Wednesday, but only made it about halfway through questioning by his attorney. When they finish, prosecutors and lawyers for Kelly and co-defendant Milton “June” Brown will have the opportunity to grill McDavid.

McDavid is charged in a conspiracy with Kelly to thwart the singer’s 2008 child-pornography trial, which ended in Kelly’s acquittal. Kelly also faces additional charges.

McDavid is the only defendant in the trial who said he would take the witness stand.

The questions from McDavid’s lawyers so far all wound back to a familiar theme: What did McDavid know about Kelly’s alleged sexual abuse of minors —and specifically a videotape that allegedly shows the abuse of one girl, referred to in court as “Jane.”

McDavid testified that the he believed the denials of his superstar client, as did the high-powered attorneys and private investigators he hired to deal with a flurry of lawsuits and extortion attempts in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Allegations about “Jane,” McDavid said he was led to believe, were the result of a revenge plot by former Kelly protege Stephanie “Sparkle” Edwards and jilted one-time manager Barry Hankerson.

Jane, now in her 30s, testified during the first week of Kelly’s current trial and said she and her parents had lied for decades about her sexual abuse by the singer, who abused her an “uncountable” number times beginning when she was 14.

The trial, now in its fourth week, may stretch into a fifth, thanks to a “system-wide failure” that prevented the Dirksen Federal Courthouse from opening Tuesday.

Kelly already has been convicted on federal charges in New York, and has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

