Friday, September 9, 2022
Person killed in Hyde Park shooting

The shooting happened just after noon in a parking lot in the 1600 block of East 50th Place.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A person was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon in Hyde Park, officials said.

The shooting happened just after noon in a parking lot in the 1600 block of East 50th Place, according to University of Chicago police.

The person suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said,

The shooting appeared to be targeted, police said. A gray Dodge Challenger with no license plates was seen fleeing the scene, according to police.

Chicago police have not yet released information on the attack.

