Horoscope for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Give yourself extra room to cope with the unexpected. You might be wise to start early because your workday will have interruptions because of technological problems, shortages, power outages or being understaffed. Do yourself a favor and plan ahead.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Parents should be vigilant because this is an accident day for their kids. Likewise, social plans will suddenly change. Something might be delayed or canceled — a fun outing, a movie, the theater or a sports event. Romance might also encounter some speed bumps.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your home routine will be interrupted today. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Perhaps someone unexpected will knock at your door. Get dressed and have some food on hand so that you’re ready for anything.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. However, you might also meet new faces, see new places and hear interesting news.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Keep an eye on your money and possessions. Make friends with your bank account so you know what is happening. Protect what you own against loss, theft or damage because something unexpected will affect your wealth. On the other hand, it might be a windfall!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Guard against knee-jerk reactions to unexpected events today. Someone might say something that catches you off guard, and you’re tempted to respond in a way you will later regret. Be cool. Count to three before you react so that you are in control of the situation.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You feel restless today. You have that feeling that you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop. This is because something has or perhaps it will surprise you in a behind-the-scenes way. This means you might even sense it coming? Stay focused on home and family. Social outings will be fun.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might meet a real character today. Or perhaps, someone you already know will say or do something that surprises you. This is because your interactions with friends and groups will be the source of something unexpected. Definitely. You might find this interesting. Or you might be a bit intimidated because “strange” can be disconcerting.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a tricky day. For starters, you are high visibility, which means people notice you. They will also notice that something unusual has caught you off guard. You might hear surprising news, which creates a reaction in you. Or perhaps you are the source of surprise to someone else? Stay tuned.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Travel might be delayed, canceled or alternatively, you might have to travel when you did not expect to do so. You might also meet someone unusual, from another country or a different culture. Something in the media might surprise you. (It’s not a boring day!)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Double check financial matters, especially anything dealing with debt, credit cards, banking, inheritances and insurance issues because something unexpected will affect these areas. Stay in the know because this is the kind of situation where if you snooze, you lose. It’s your money and your wealth. Stay on top of things.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A partner or close friend might say or do something that catches you off guard today. Knowing this ahead of time, you can psych yourself up so that you don’t overly react, especially if you want to look cool. (You don’t have to react right away. Give yourself time to process things. Many others would. Do yourself this favor.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Automotive designer, racing driver Carroll Shelby (1923-2012) shares your birthday. You are idealistic, imaginative and intelligent. You are also self-disciplined and trustworthy. Because you are caring and compassionate, you will help those in need. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle for you. Be courageous! Be open to new paths and directions.

