Reward offered for information on armed robbery of USPS mail carrier in Lincoln Park
Police said two men robbed the letter carrier at gunpoint in the 2500 block of North Ashland. A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for help leading to an arrest.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 to anyone who can help authorities arrest and convict two men who robbed a letter carrier in Lincoln Park on Wednesday morning.
According to Chicago police, the mail carrier, 35, was on his route in the 2500 block of North Ashland when two men approached him and robbed him at gunpoint about 11:30 a.m.
The men fled in a dark-colored Kia sedan with tinted windows, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Postal authorities described the first robber as:
- Black male, medium-brown complexion, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and a face mask.
The second robber was described as:
- Black male, light-brown complexion, approximately 6 feet, wearing a dark-colored jacket with a black-hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, wheat-colored boots and a face mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact postal authorities at (877) 876-2455 and refer to case 3948599.
Another accidental shooting raises doubts about SW Side City Council member’s skills as firearm instructor
Greatest slips? Madigan’s ‘bandits’ remark could join list of ‘golden’ oldies caught spilling from pols’ loose lips
Myron ‘Mike’ Eberle, who never stopped marveling that he survived the Battle of the Bulge, dead at 99
The Latest
Another accidental shooting raises doubts about SW Side City Council member’s skills as firearm instructor
Licensed firearm instructor Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) shot himself in the hand in October, and his daughter was shot during a class he was teaching last week.
City parks officials assured residents that if Promontory Point becomes a landmark after a City Council vote this spring, its historic limestone revetments will be preserved.
Greatest slips? Madigan’s ‘bandits’ remark could join list of ‘golden’ oldies caught spilling from pols’ loose lips
“Some of these guys have made out like bandits,” the former Illinois House Speaker was allegedly recorded saying of associates who benefited from what prosecutors describe as a scheme for jobs and contracts. He’s far from the first Chicago pol to trip over a federal wire.
The Garfield Park Rite to Wellness Collaborative is the recipient of the Pritzker Traubert Foundation $10 million Chicago Prize 2022.
The 64-year-old Irish American dancer-choreographer was born and raised in Chicago, and rose to stardom as a lead member of the “Riverdance” Irish dance production.