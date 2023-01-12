Reward offered for information on armed robbery of USPS mail carrier in Lincoln Park

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 to anyone who can help authorities arrest and convict two men who robbed a letter carrier in Lincoln Park on Wednesday morning.

According to Chicago police, the mail carrier, 35, was on his route in the 2500 block of North Ashland when two men approached him and robbed him at gunpoint about 11:30 a.m.

The men fled in a dark-colored Kia sedan with tinted windows, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Postal authorities described the first robber as:



Black male, medium-brown complexion, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and a face mask.

The second robber was described as:



Black male, light-brown complexion, approximately 6 feet, wearing a dark-colored jacket with a black-hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, wheat-colored boots and a face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact postal authorities at (877) 876-2455 and refer to case 3948599.