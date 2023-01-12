The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 12, 2023
Reward offered for information on armed robbery of USPS mail carrier in Lincoln Park

Police said two men robbed the letter carrier at gunpoint in the 2500 block of North Ashland. A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for help leading to an arrest.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Filephoto.png

Sun-Times file

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 to anyone who can help authorities arrest and convict two men who robbed a letter carrier in Lincoln Park on Wednesday morning.

According to Chicago police, the mail carrier, 35, was on his route in the 2500 block of North Ashland when two men approached him and robbed him at gunpoint about 11:30 a.m.

The men fled in a dark-colored Kia sedan with tinted windows, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Postal authorities described the first robber as:

  • Black male, medium-brown complexion, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and a face mask.

The second robber was described as:

  • Black male, light-brown complexion, approximately 6 feet, wearing a dark-colored jacket with a black-hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, wheat-colored boots and a face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact postal authorities at (877) 876-2455 and refer to case 3948599.

