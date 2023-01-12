The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 12, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Another accidental shooting raises doubts about SW Side City Council member’s skills as firearm instructor

Licensed firearm instructor Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) shot himself in the hand in October, and his daughter was shot during a class he was teaching last week.

By  Andy Grimm
   
SHARE Another accidental shooting raises doubts about SW Side City Council member’s skills as firearm instructor
Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) attends a Chicago City Council meeting in November, a few weeks after he shot himself in the hand while cleaning a gun. Last week, Curtis’s daughter was shot in the leg during a firearms class her father, a licensed instructor, was leading.

Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) attends a Chicago City Council meeting in November, a few weeks after he shot himself in the hand while cleaning a gun. Last week, Curtis’s daughter was shot in the leg during a firearms class her father, a licensed instructor, was leading.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

As a firearm instructor — like, say, Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) — you’re doing something wrong if you manage to shoot yourself, and then have someone in your class get shot a few months later, experts told the Chicago Sun-Times. 

Yet in the fall, Curtis managed to shoot himself while cleaning someone else’s gun, and last week his 25-year-old daughter was shot in the leg as someone — either her father or her brother, according to a police source — handed her a gun during a firearm training session Curtis was leading at a South Side church. 

“There are three basic rules: keep the gun unloaded until you’re ready to use it, never point the gun at anything you don’t want to shoot, and keep your finger off the trigger until you’re ready to shoot,” said Richard Pearson, executive director of the Illinois State Rifle Association and a licensed firearm instructor. “He would’ve had to break all three of those for somebody to get shot.”

Other gun instructors, who asked not to be identified by name, concurred with Pearson.

“It would be like lightning striking twice. Actually, it should never happen,” said a south suburban instructor.

“There is definitely some carelessness or negligence going on,” said another instructor.

The accidental shootings — which resulted in minor hand surgery for the City Council member and a hospital trip for his daughter — have gotten attention this week after Curtis told a reporter his previously enthusiastic support for Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign was wavering because the mayor had not reached out to express her concern after his self-inflicted wound.

Related

State law does not mandate an instructor’s license be revoked unless the instructor has committed a felony, is subject to a protective order, or violates training requirements. Pearson said training violations that the Illinois State Police typically find are related to the length of training courses. 

Pearson said multiple training accidents involving the same instructor are exceptionally rare.

Instructors are not required to report accidental discharges during training sessions, a state police spokeswoman said.

ISP, which has the authority to issue and revoke firearm licenses, is notified of issues with instructors when someone files a complaint. State police did not immediately respond when asked whether any complaints had been filed against Curtis, a former Chicago Housing Authority police officer who has held an instructor’s license since 1993, according to state records.

While Chicago Police responded to both incidents involving Curtis, Pearson said an accidental discharge of a firearm during a training session would likely only draw police attention if someone was injured. Chicago Police did not respond when asked if the department would automatically report an accidental shooting involving a licensed instructor to ISP.

Accounts of the incidents in the press include other details that struck Pearson as problematic. Curtis told police he shot himself while cleaning someone else’s weapon, but Pearson said a gun should never be cleaned while loaded.

And the fact that Curtis’s daughter was shot during training at a church also stuck out, Pearson said. A church wouldn’t have the ventilation or “backstop” behind targets necessary to safely operate as a firing range, and firearms should never have live ammunition for classroom training.

“All instructors who do this job hate people who don’t do it right, because it makes us all look bad,” Pearson said.

Next Up In News
Reward offered for information on armed robbery of USPS mail carrier in Lincoln Park
Greatest slips? Madigan’s ‘bandits’ remark could join list of ‘golden’ oldies caught spilling from pols’ loose lips
West Side group wins $10M to create walkable village with grocery stores, arts center, clinic
Bob Zagone dies at 78; master magician and maker of Halloween masks
Myron ‘Mike’ Eberle, who never stopped marveling that he survived the Battle of the Bulge, dead at 99
Lightfoot’s plan to ‘reimagine La Salle Street’ takes shape
The Latest
Filephoto.png
News
Reward offered for information on armed robbery of USPS mail carrier in Lincoln Park
Police said two men robbed the letter carrier at gunpoint in the 2500 block of North Ashland. A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for help leading to an arrest.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_106040411.jpg
Promontory Point could become a city landmark by April
City parks officials assured residents that if Promontory Point becomes a landmark after a City Council vote this spring, its historic limestone revetments will be preserved.
By Ilana Arougheti
 
Ald. Mathias “Paddy” Bauler (center) celebrates his 66th birthday in 1956 with allies and supporters. Bauler was never charged with any wrongdoing, but he uttered what is perhaps the granddaddy of all classic questionable quotes from Chicago pols.
Politics
Greatest slips? Madigan’s ‘bandits’ remark could join list of ‘golden’ oldies caught spilling from pols’ loose lips
“Some of these guys have made out like bandits,” the former Illinois House Speaker was allegedly recorded saying of associates who benefited from what prosecutors describe as a scheme for jobs and contracts. He’s far from the first Chicago pol to trip over a federal wire.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
A rendering of the proposed Sankofa Wellness Village Center. The center would anchor the developments proposed by the Garfield Park Rite to Wellness Collaborative, which was awarded the Pritzker Traubert Foundation’s $10 million Chicago Prize 2022 on Thursday.
Chicago
West Side group wins $10M to create walkable village with grocery stores, arts center, clinic
The Garfield Park Rite to Wellness Collaborative is the recipient of the Pritzker Traubert Foundation $10 million Chicago Prize 2022.
By Michael Loria and Mariah Rush
 
Michael Flatley and his the company of ‘Celtic Tiger’ perform at Wembley Arena on April 18, 2006, in London, England. The 64-year-old entertainer is battling cancer, it was announced Thursday.&nbsp;
Celebrities
Michael Flatley, ‘Lord of the Dance’ creator, being treated for ‘aggressive form’ of cancer
The 64-year-old Irish American dancer-choreographer was born and raised in Chicago, and rose to stardom as a lead member of the “Riverdance” Irish dance production.
By USA TODAY
 