Menu planner: Chicken paprikash a zesty meal sure to please

Chicken paprikash

Makes 6 servings

(Adapted from “The Chicken Bible,” America’s Test Kitchen.)

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 45 minutes; standing time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 large onion, halved and thinly sliced

1 red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded and thinly sliced

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, drained

5 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 teaspoon coarse salt, divided

8 (5- to 8-ounce) bone-in chicken thighs, skin removed, trimmed

3/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 1/2 cups unsalted chicken broth

2 tablespoons Hungarian paprika, plus extra for serving

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/3 cup sour cream, plus more for serving

3 tablespoons flour

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Heat oil in a Dutch oven on medium-high until shimmering. Add onion, bell pepper, tomatoes, garlic and 1/2 teaspoon salt; cook about 10 minutes, stirring often, until fond (brown bits of food remaining in pan after browning or sauteing) begins to develop.

Sprinkle chicken with black pepper and remaining salt. Stir broth, paprika and cayenne pepper into pot, scraping any browned bits. Submerge chicken in broth mixture; bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer until chicken is tender and internal temperature reaches at least 195 degrees, about 30 minutes, stirring and flipping chicken halfway through simmering.

Whisk sour cream and flour together in bowl. Slowly whisk 1/2 cup cooking liquid into sour cream mixture. Stir mixture into pot until fully incorporated. Continue to simmer 5 minutes longer or until thickened.

Off heat, season with salt and black pepper to taste. Let stand 5 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley and serve with additional sour cream.

Per serving: 373 calories, 30 grams protein, 20 grams fat (50% calories from fat), 5.2 grams saturated fat, 16 grams carbohydrate, 151 milligrams cholesterol, 616 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Lamb chili

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 35 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 teaspoons canola oil

1 medium onion, chopped

1 cup thinly sliced celery

2 cups chopped cooked lamb

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium kidney beans, with liquid

2 (8-ounce) cans no-salt-added tomato sauce

1 tablespoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon dried basil

2 teaspoons sugar

1 cup salsa or picante sauce

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add onion and celery; cook 6 minutes or until softened. Drain. Add lamb, beans, tomato sauce, chili powder, salt, oregano, basil, sugar and salsa or picante sauce; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 20 to 30 minutes. Serve.

Per serving: 168 calories, 15 grams protein, 5 grams fat (26% calories from fat), 1.4 grams saturated fat, 18 grams carbohydrate, 34 milligrams cholesterol, 364 milligrams sodium, 5 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Super dogs with avocado relish

Servings: makes 8 hot dogs with buns

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

3/4 cup chopped red bell pepper

2 tablespoons finely chopped onion

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

Dash cayenne pepper, if desired

1 ripe Hass avocado, diced (about 8 ounces)

8 lowest-sodium lowest-fat hot dogs or bratwurst

8 whole-grain hot dog buns

Brown mustard, if desired

In a small bowl, combine bell pepper, onion, vinegar, sugar, salt and cayenne pepper; mix well. Gently stir in avocado. Meanwhile, cook hot dogs according to directions. Spread cut sides of buns with mustard, if desired. Place hot dogs in buns; spoon relish on top.

Per serving: 277 calories, 9 grams protein, 15 grams fat (46% calories from fat), 4.4 grams saturated fat, 29 grams carbohydrate, 20 milligrams cholesterol, 837 milligrams sodium, 5 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Roasted lamb

Heat oven to 325 degrees. Crush or finely chop 1 tablespoon fennel seeds. Combine seeds with 1 teaspoon minced garlic, 2 teaspoons finely chopped lemon zest (yellow part only), 1 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper; mix well. Rub mixture on 1 (4- to 5-pound) boneless leg of lamb. Place on rack in roasting pan. Bake 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 hours or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. Remove from oven; cover loosely with foil and let stand for 10 minutes. Slice and serve. Add your own rosemary roasted potatoes, green beans, mixed greens and whole-grain bread.