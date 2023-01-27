The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 27, 2023
Pete Wentz dives into the crowd as he performs with Fall Out Boy at A Metro 40th Anniversary Celebration at the Lake View venue on the North Side, Wednesday night, Jan. 25.

Chicago Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: This week’s 14 can’t miss Sun-Times photos

Among them, Fall Out Boy’s surprise homecoming show, a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Public Safety Training Center on the West Side, and the first day of early voting for the 2023 municipal elections.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A seal crawls at Lincoln Park Zoo as snow falls across the Chicago area, Wednesday morning, Jan. 25.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Officers investigate at the Cicero Green Line station on the West Side, after Chicago police officials said a man with a concealed carry license shot and wounded a man trying to rob him at gunpoint on a CTA train, Friday, Jan. 20.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Street signs bearing the names of Chicago Fire Department firefighters who died in the line of duty adorn the new Public Safety Training Center at 701 N. Kilbourn Ave. in Humboldt Park, Wednesday, Jan. 25. The center is named for two first responders who died in the line of duty. CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer was shot and killed in February 2018. Chicago firefighter MaShawn Plummer died in December 2021.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Jauntanne Mayes cries after hearing that a close family friend died when a fire broke out in an apartment on the 15th floor and climbed nine floors in a high-rise building in the 4800 block of South Lake Park Avenue in Kenwood on the South Side, Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago Fire Department firefighters work to extinguish a fire that broke out in an apartment on the 15th floor and climbed nine floors in a high-rise building in the 4800 block of South Lake Park Avenue in Kenwood on the South Side, Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Candace Wong, 31, looks at her 81-year-old grandmother Mee Yee Moy’s red paper during a workshop at the Heritage Museum of Asian Art, Saturday, Jan. 21. Participants learned calligraphy by painting the character “Fu” on red paper. This is usually displayed by Chinese families on their doors as a Lunar New Year tradition, which is meant to welcome health, good luck and happiness, according to Dee Lyu, the associate executive director of the Heritage Museum of Asian Art.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Ald. Nicholas Sposato (38th) waits to take a photo with Chicago police officials at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Public Safety Training Center at 701 N. Kilbourn Ave. in Humboldt Park, Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Mariah Alexander, 24, assistant manager at Southside Blooms, makes a bouquet in the Englewood neighborhood shop, Thursday, Jan. 19.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

George Karzas owner of the Gale Street Inn stands inside the dining area and bar of his Jefferson Park restaurant, Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A person walks through Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Evanston as snow falls across the Chicago area, Wednesday morning, Jan. 25.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Connie Taylor, 65, votes on the first day of early voting for the 2023 municipal elections at the Loop Supersite at 191 N. Clark St., Thursday morning, Jan. 26. Voters will elect a Chicago mayor and Chicago City Council alderpersons Feb. 28.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Karen Donovan, great-granddaughter of Marshall ‘Major’ Taylor, speaks about his legacy during an event to kick off a petition asking Congress to pay tribute to Taylor with a Congressional Gold Medalat the Wabash YMCA at 3763 S. Wabash Ave. in Bronzeville, Tuesday, Jan. 24. Taylor, who was&nbsp;once called the fastest bike rider&nbsp;in the world, was the world cycling champion&nbsp;in 1899 and won American sprint champion in 1900, according to the Major Taylor Association.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Family members and supporters mourn the death of Ramiro Mendez during a news conference to decry neighborhood violence near North Lockwood Avenue and West Altgeld Street, less than a week after 32-year-old Mendez was shot to death near that location in Belmont Cragin, Tuesday, Jan. 24. Police and family said Mendez was shot to death shortly after 3 a.m. Jan. 21 while he was standing outside, letting the dog out.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

