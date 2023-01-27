Picture Chicago: This week’s 14 can’t miss Sun-Times photos
Among them, Fall Out Boy’s surprise homecoming show, a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Public Safety Training Center on the West Side, and the first day of early voting for the 2023 municipal elections.
The opera is among the first with an entirely Black and BIPOC cast and creative team, and it is the first to incorporate an onstage DJ as part of its 18-piece orchestration.
The full bracket for the Red Division city basketball tournament.
Chicago cop avoided being fired after arrest in drunken Milwaukee bar fight. He was later hired by a suburban police department
Robert Pet pointed a bullet magazine against a man’s chest and was quickly pummeled by a group of people, one of whom wrestled his gun away, according to a newly released report by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
A timeline of events in the Tyre Nichols case in Memphis, Tenn., which led to murder and other charges against the five officers involved in his arrest this month.