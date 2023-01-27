Picture Chicago: This week’s 14 can’t miss Sun-Times photos

Candace Wong, 31, looks at her 81-year-old grandmother Mee Yee Moy’s red paper during a workshop at the Heritage Museum of Asian Art, Saturday, Jan. 21. Participants learned calligraphy by painting the character “Fu” on red paper. This is usually displayed by Chinese families on their doors as a Lunar New Year tradition, which is meant to welcome health, good luck and happiness, according to Dee Lyu, the associate executive director of the Heritage Museum of Asian Art.