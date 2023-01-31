Wisin y Yandel, Grupo Firme among the scheduled performers at Sueños 2023

Wisin y Yandel and Grupo Firme will headline Sueños Music Festival when it returns to Grant Park over Memorial Day weekend.

In an announcement Tuesday, festival organizers released the full lineup which also includes Arcangel, Ivy Queen, Becky G, Nicky Jam and more. Last year’s inaugural festival was billed as the largest Latin music festival to ever take place in Grant Park with over 45,000 attendees.

It will be Puerto Rican reggaetón duo Wisin y Yandel’s second time performing at Sueños. Chicago local DJ Miriam will also return.

Sueños (which translates from “dreams”) celebrates reggaetón, Latin trap and regional Mexican music. More than 20 artists will perform at the single-stage event.

Fans can expect multiple bars and local food vendors onsite to choose from as well.

According to a Sueños spokesperson, the second annual festival will “feature a larger main stage, more artists and brand new experiential activations and activities,” including a Ferris wheel and art installations.

Sueños will also bring back its merchandise stores and free water refill stations.

For the second year of Sueños, running May 27-28 in Grant Park four levels of festival passes are available:

Two-day general admission: $249+

Two-day general admission+: $349+

Two-day VIP: $549+

Two-day El Sueño Pass:$1,499+

This year, the festival introduced the El Sueño pass. For $1,999 (plus fees) you have taccess to the El Sueño Lounge, private bathrooms, pre-sale access to Sueños after shows, and more.

There is a layaway payment option for all pass tiers.

Fans who missed out on the now sold-out pre-sale tickets can join a waitlist for early access to tickets that will go on sale at noon on Feb. 2 at suenosmusicfestival.com.

To enter the festival, individuals must be 18+.

Details for single-day tickets have not yet been announced.