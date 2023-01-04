The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

2 teens, firefighter injured in extra alarm fire in Roseland home

The blaze started in a home in the 11300 block of South Edbrooke Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago Fire Department

Two teens and a firefighter were injured Wednesday morning after an extra alarm fire broke out in Roseland home on the South Side.

The fire started about 3:30 a.m. in the 11300 block of South Edbrooke Avenue and was raised to a 2-11 alarm, sending extra equipment to the scene, according to Chicago fire officials.

A 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were rescued from the blaze and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where they were listed in serious-to-critical condition, officials said.

A firefighter suffered minor burns to the face and was transported to a hospital in good condition, officials said.

The Latest
Siblings Reema and Ravi Patel are photographed in Reema’s kitchen in Edgewater. The brother-and-sister duo are competing on Season 2 of Peacock’s “Baking It.”
Taste
Chicago-area siblings heading to finale on Peacock series ‘Baking It’
The unique creations of Reema and Ravi Patel for each episode’s themed competition have incorporated culinary cues from the Indian traditions they have grown up with.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
Scott Skafar holds two burbot, both of which would have topped the Indiana record, caught out of Portage, Indiana; the one on the right (in his left hand) is being submitted for the Indiana record. Provided photo
Sports
Besting the Indiana record for burbot, big time
Scott Skafar topped the Indiana record for burbot in a big way on the last day of 2022 and awaits official confirmation; plus some delightful background on our burbot.
By Dale Bowman
 
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
News
14-year-old boy and man shot and wounded in Woodlawn
They were traveling in a car in the 6600 block of South Greenwood Avenue when someone fired at them from the sidewalk, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
An off-duty police officer was involved in a shootout after someone tried to steal their vehicle Dec. 24, 2022.
Crime
Boy, 15, seriously wounded in Chatham shooting
The boy was in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when he was shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Each year, husband abandons me, kids for wild, weeklong music fest
Wife believes his tradition of taking drugs while surrounded by scantily clad women threatens their marriage.
By Abigail Van Buren
 