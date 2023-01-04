2 teens, firefighter injured in extra alarm fire in Roseland home
The blaze started in a home in the 11300 block of South Edbrooke Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.
Two teens and a firefighter were injured Wednesday morning after an extra alarm fire broke out in Roseland home on the South Side.
The fire started about 3:30 a.m. in the 11300 block of South Edbrooke Avenue and was raised to a 2-11 alarm, sending extra equipment to the scene, according to Chicago fire officials.
A 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were rescued from the blaze and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where they were listed in serious-to-critical condition, officials said.
A firefighter suffered minor burns to the face and was transported to a hospital in good condition, officials said.
