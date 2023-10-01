Horoscope for Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day for discussions about finance and business because you feel confident, optimistic and ready to entertain big ideas. Not only might you boost your earnings, you might also score something that really pleases you. It could be a find in an auction house or a garage sale.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Oh, happy day! The moon is in your sign lined up with lucky Jupiter, which makes you feel generous and positive. It’s important to know that today you will receive what you give, especially in terms of kindness, friendship and support to others.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is the perfect day to enjoy some solitude. Basically, you’re in party mode — busy with kids, socializing and sports. However, if you’re smart, you will squeeze some time in just for you so that you can psychologically and emotionally replenish yourself.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A popular day! Enjoy hanging out with friends as well as interacting with clubs and organizations. You might entertain groups or friends at home. You will be eager to share your ideas. This is also a great day to discuss your hopes and dreams with someone to get their feedback.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Both the full moon and lucky Jupiter are lined up at the top of your chart, which makes you look successful, happy and affluent to others — even if you’re not. However, the likelihood is that you’re feeling great today, which is why you are admired.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You need a change of scenery! Get outta Dodge if you can because you want to travel and see the world. You will also enjoy interacting with friends and groups who are “different.” Perhaps you will see new ways of doing things or hear about new ways of living?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is an excellent day for financial discussions, especially about shared property, inheritances and anything to do with the wealth and resources of someone else, probably close to you. Whatever the result — these talks will favor you. You’ll come out smelling like a rose!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Enjoy spending time with people who are close to you — partners, spouses and close friends because people are upbeat and friendly. Get out and be involved with members of the general public. However, if you choose to have some private time, that’s your call.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Work-related travel is likely for many. Whatever you do will expand your horizons in some way. You might see ways to improve your existing job or get a better job? You can also improve your health. Meanwhile, events and time spent with pets will be a source of joy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a fabulous day for you! For starters, you look good to authority figures — parents, bosses and VIPs. Meanwhile, romance, social outings, the entertainment world, sports events and fun activities with children are all fun choices for you today. You can’t go wrong.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is an excellent day to entertain and have gatherings at home whether for social purposes or related to an organization. Your interest in foreign affairs, higher education and the media is strong now, and this could be a reason for interacting with others.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Escape on a short trip if you can because you will enjoy this. Certainly, you want to do something to expand your daily routine. Get out and meet people, see new places and learn new things because the energy is upbeat. Be adventurous!

If Your Birthday Is Today

39th U.S. President Jimmy Carter (1924) shares your birthday. You are intelligent, capable, modest and flirtatious. (Appealing!) You are also warm-hearted, friendly, ethical, hard-working and persevering. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of anything or anyone holding you back. Clear the decks!

