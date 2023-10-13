No threats found as Chicago police pay ‘special attention’ to Jewish, Palestinian areas on so-called ‘day of rage’

Chicago police have not identified any credible threats as it heightens security in response to a former Hamas leader’s call for a “day of rage” Friday motivated by the Israel-Hamas war.

Synagogues and Jewish community organizations in the Chicago area were on edge, rescheduling events and sending notices to members about being aware of the “day of rage” discourse circulating on social media.

“CPD is closely monitoring this situation alongside our local, state and federal partners,” Chicago police said in a statement. “...We will have an increased uniformed police presence across the city, including in our Jewish and Palestinian community areas and at all large gatherings, out of an abundance of caution.

“Additionally, we are continuing to pay special attention to synagogues and mosques throughout the city,” the CPD statement said. “As this situation continues, we will remain in close communication with community leaders and elected officials.”

Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications also said Friday the agency “has not received any actionable threats.”

No credible threats were found statewide, either, according to a joint statement issued Friday by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, Office of Homeland Security, Illinois State Police and Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The state agencies are “on heightened alert for any threats related to places of worship across the state,” the statement said.

“Here in Illinois, we reject those who use violence to instill terror and fear and are committed to ensuring our religious institutions and schools remain safe,” Pritzker said.

North suburban police were monitoring social media posts after two Niles North High School students talked Thursday on social media about a bomb at the school and a synagogue in Skokie. No threats were found to be bonafide, Skokie police said.

Some false reports of violent attacks at City Hall and elsewhere in Chicago spread on social media.

Mayor Brandon Johnson cleared the public from City Hall chambers during a special City Council meeting Friday as supporters of Palestine and Israel shouted over each other. The council met for a vote on a controversial resolution condemning Hamas’ attack in Israel, which eventually passed on an overwhelming vote.

Dozens of Pro-Palestinian and Palestinian American demonstrators protest in the lobby of City Hall after being removed from City Council Chambers during a special City Council meeting for Ald. Debra Silverstein’s (50th) proposed resolution that condemns the attack by Hamas in Israel, Friday, Oct., 13, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The increased alertness had some Chicagoans confused and concerned when four fighter jets flew over the city Friday afternoon for a routine practice flyover for Sunday’s Chicago Bears game.

Palestinians fled from northern Gaza Friday after Israel’s military told the some 1 million people living there to evacuate ahead of an anticipated Israeli ground attack.

The war has left at least 2,800 people dead on both sides since Hamas’ surprise attack Oct. 7.

Contributing: Associated Press

