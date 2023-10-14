Horoscope for Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The solar eclipse peaks in Libra at 12:55 p.m. Chicago time.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is one of the best days of the year to ask yourself what you can do to improve your closest relationships, especially with partners, spouses and dear friends. There’s always room for improvement.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

On this new moon day, think about how you can improve your health. Also, what can you do to improve your job, or the way you do your job? This is also the perfect day to think about how to improve how you care for your pet.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Each month, the new moon is a chance to make resolutions and set intentions. Today’s new moon urges you to think about the balance you have between work and play in your life. You are a playful, fun-loving sign. Have you remembered to embrace these creative, impulsive qualities?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You can use this new moon day to think about how you can improve relations with family members. Also, what can you do to improve where you live? Can you make things function more efficiently? How can you make your home more comfortable or more attractive?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today’s new moon is an excellent opportunity to think about your style of communicating. Are you clear in your communications? Do you listen to what others are saying or are you just waiting for your turn to speak? Communications with others are important.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an excellent day to think about your deeper values. We tend to think about superficial values like how much money we have or what we own? But your deeper values guide your decision-making process, and your decisions create your life.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today the only new moon in your sign all year is taking place, which makes it the perfect time to take a realistic look in the mirror to see what you can do to create a better impression on your world. Hairstyle? Shoes? Wardrobe? Ideas?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The solar eclipse today is taking place in a hidden part of your chart, making this the perfect day to take some time and think about where and how in your life, you are your most self-defeating? Where are you being your worst enemy? This is also a good time to think about your dreams.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Take some time today to think about the role that friends play in your life, because friendship is very enriching. Studies indicate that people with warm friendships live longer. Do you reach out to people or do you expect them to come to you? Think about this.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today’s new moon is the perfect day to think about your relationship with authority figures, including the government. It’s also a good time to think about your life direction and where you want to be five years from now? 10 years from now? You like well-planned endings.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This might be the best day of the year to ask yourself what further education or training could improve your life or your job? Similarly, how might you travel and explore the world more so that your life is further enriched? Where do you want to see some improvements happening?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a good day to take a look at your financial resources and where you get your money and support. Does it come from a mate, a parent, the government, your job? It’s also a good day to look at how you handle your debt. Are you in over your head?

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer Usher (1978) shares your birthday. You are a realist. You like balance in your life. You are a steady, calming influence to others. This year, simplicity is the key to life because it’s time to create solid foundations. Take charge of your health. Explore martial arts or yoga. Stay grounded and levelheaded.

