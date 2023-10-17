The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Nation/World News Metro/State

Man faces misdemeanor charge for twice bringing guns to Wisconsin Capitol, demanding to see governor

Joshua Pleasnick, 43, was twice arrested Oct. 4 for carrying a handgun and assault-style rifle on state Capitol grounds.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Man faces misdemeanor charge for twice bringing guns to Wisconsin Capitol, demanding to see governor
Wisconsin’s Capitol in Madison is one of the most open in the nation. There are no metal detectors, screening checkpoints or X-rays. Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, was on a hit list of a gunman suspected of killing a retired judge in 2022.

Wisconsin’s Capitol in Madison is one of the most open in the nation. There are no metal detectors, screening checkpoints or X-rays. Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, was on a hit list of a gunman suspected of killing a retired judge in 2022.

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — A man who brought a loaded handgun into the Wisconsin Capitol, demanding to see Gov. Tony Evers, and returned hours later with an assault rifle after posting bail has been charged with a misdemeanor.

Joshua Pleasnick, 43, was charged Monday with carrying a firearm in a public building. The Madison man is scheduled for an initial court appearance on the charge Thursday in Dane County Circuit Court. Online court records do not list an attorney who could speak on Pleasnick’s behalf.

Pleasnick has not yet appeared in court before a judge to determine whether he can afford to hire his own attorney or needs a public defender in the capitol building case, said Adam Plotkin, spokesman for the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office. Messages were also left by the AP for two attorneys listed in a previous divorce case involving Pleasnick.

Pleasnick was arrested on the afternoon of Oct. 4 for illegally openly carrying a weapon after he entered the Capitol shirtless with a holstered handgun and a dog on a leash. He approached the governor’s office and asked to speak to Evers, who was not in the building at the time.

After posting bail, Pleasnick returned outside the Capitol that night with an AK-style semi-automatic rifle, the state Department of Administration has said. The building was closed by that time, but Pleasnick again demanded to see the governor and was again taken into custody.

According to a criminal complaint filed Monday, Pleasnick told a police officer he had no intention of using the weapon but wanted to speak to Evers about men who have been abused by women but aren’t getting any help from authorities.

Pleasnick later told officers he didn’t know he wasn’t supposed to have the gun but carried it as protection against his ex-girlfriend, who he thought might try to harm him. He also said he was angry at “uniformed government officials” who had let him down in the court system, and that police officers he’d spoken to in the past didn’t think men could be victims of abuse, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

The incident came after Evers, a Democrat, was on a hit list of a gunman suspected of fatally shooting a retired county judge at his Wisconsin home in 2022. Others on that list included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Whitmer was the target of a kidnapping plot in 2020.

Wisconsin’s Capitol building is one of the most open in the country. The building has its own police force but is not protected by metal detectors, screening checkpoints or X-rays, and anyone can walk in between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the week and go straight to the offices of state lawmakers and others.

Next Up In News
At least 189 bodies found decaying at a Colorado funeral home, up from 115, officials say
Prosecutors seeking to recharge Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on set of Western movie ‘Rust’
Outgoing Police Board president urges City Council to reject arbitrator’s ruling, says it would undermine police reform
Metra to buy zero-emission, self-propelled rail cars with $169.3M federal grant
House explodes, catches fire in DeKalb County
Chicago-area student killed in shooting at Jackson State University. ‘He was a born leader.’
The Latest
Discarded protective clothing sits outside a funeral home in Colorado on Oct. 6. Authorities initially found 115 bodies in the building, but the number was raised to 189 this week. The owners of Return to Nature Funeral Home had missed tax payments and were evicted.
Nation/World
At least 189 bodies found decaying at a Colorado funeral home, up from 115, officials say
Authorities responding to a report of a foul order two weeks ago found 115 bodies. An FBI team that works on mass casualty events is helping to identify the bodies.
By Associated Press
 
Alec Baldwin pointed a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on a film set on Oct. 21, 2021, in New Mexico. Hutchins was killed and a director was wounded. Baldwin says he pulled back the hammer — but not the trigger — and the gun fired.
Movies and TV
Prosecutors seeking to recharge Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on set of Western movie ‘Rust’
New Mexico prosecutors will present their case to the grand jury in the next two months, noting ‘additional facts’ have come to light. The shooting killed a cinematographer.
By Morgan Lee | Associated Press
 
Chicago Police Board President Ghian Foreman urged the City Council Tuesday to reject an independent arbitrator’s ruling that he claimed would undermine police reform.
City Hall
Outgoing Police Board president urges City Council to reject arbitrator’s ruling, says it would undermine police reform
The ruling would allow Chicago police officers accused of the most serious wrongdoing to bypass the board and take their cases to an arbitrator behind closed doors.
By Fran Spielman
 
Metra is set to receive a $169.3 million federal grant to purchase battery-powered, zero-emission trainsets, according to a Metra news release.
Transportation
Metra to buy zero-emission, self-propelled rail cars with $169.3M federal grant
Metra may be able to retire its most polluting diesel trains earlier than it planned and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 567,000 tons, the transit agency says.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Two home burglaries were reported in Little Village between March 8 and 11, 2020.
Suburban Chicago
House explodes, catches fire in DeKalb County
A home in Earlville, about 70 miles west of Chicago, was leveled by the time officials arrived Tuesday afternoon. The cause of the explosion wasn’t known.
By Sun-Times Wire
 