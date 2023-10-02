The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 2, 2023
Editorials Commentary

Sweet move: Chicago seeks to landmark West Side’s historic Mars candy factory

The correct action here would be a “yes” vote from the Commission on Chicago Landmarks, an important prelude to the factory’s redevelopment.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Sweet move: Chicago seeks to landmark West Side’s historic Mars candy factory
IMG_3538.jpeg

The city seeks preliminary landmarks status for the Mars candy factory, 2019 N. Oak Park Ave.

The candy-making days at the Mars Factory are coming to a close, but at least the historic property on the city’s Far West Side likely isn’t headed to a bitter end.

That’s because a city panel this week is set to decide whether to grant preliminary landmark status to the 94-year-old Spanish Revival complex at 2019 N. Oak Park Ave. in the Galewood neighborhood.

The correct action would be a “yes” vote from the Commission on Chicago Landmarks. The move would protect the property’s architecturally-significant elevations from demolition until a permanent designation is approved by the Chicago City Council.

It would also mean the factory’s most picturesque portions would survive and be primed for reuse after the plant’s scheduled closing in 2024.

Editorials bug

Editorials

The factory has been a fixture on the city’s western edge since Milky Way chocolate bar creator Frank C. Mars built the complex there after moving the candy-making company from Minnesota.

In 1930, the plant started churning out the Mars company’s best known product: the Snickers bar.

The company’s current owner, Mars Wrigley, announced plans in January 2022 to shutter the plant, where almost 300 people make M&Ms, Twix, Snickers, Milky Way and other candies.

Related

However, the company is retaining its worldwide headquarters on Goose Island, and its factories in Burr Ridge and Yorkville will remain in business, the company said.

Since the closure announcement, Mars Wrigley, residents and city planning officials have been working on mixed-use redevelopment concepts for the 16-acre property that would include preserving the 1929 building.

The preliminary landmark designation that’s up for a vote Thursday calls for the preservation of the building, plus its iron gate and brick posts.

Commercial real state company JLL is marketing the site and expects proposals from interested developers this fall, a city spokesperson said.

Mars Wrigley will select the developer and seeks to redevelop the site “on behalf of the local community in a manner which best serves the community’s interests,” according to a JLL brochure marketing the property.

Landmarking the complex, and redeveloping it in some accordance with the community’s wishes has the potential to be a big win and a sweet deal for the Far West Side — and the city.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.


Next Up In Editorial
Rising Black suicide rate demands attention
Why wait? Get renewable energy projects connected to the power grid
Americans can’t tire of Biden’s warnings: Democracy is under siege
Ald. Beale takes a page from Texas Gov. Abbott’s playbook on migrant emergency
Judge’s ruling makes it official: Trump’s a fraud
Embracing midwives could improve maternal health care
The Latest
The Signature Room’s owners posted a letter explaining the closure to the public.
Business
Union says owners of restaurant in former Hancock Center violated law on layoff notices
Hospitality union Unite Here Local 1 says 132 Signature Room workers got no advance notice of plans to close the restaurant and lounge at 875 N. Michigan Ave.
By David Roeder
 
A photo of Sean Payton coaching against the Bears.
Bears
Broncos’ Sean Payton: Bears QB Justin Fields ‘right where we wanted him’ in pocket
Fields ripped through the Broncos as a passer, but melted down at the end with a lost fumble and an interception.
By Jason Lieser
 
Auxiliary Bishop of Chicago Kevin M. Birmingham
Obituaries
Chicago Auxiliary Bishop Kevin M. Birmingham dies at 51
‘He passed away in his sleep,’ according to an archdiocese spokesperson. It wasn’t clear what caused his death.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
Black youth are often diagnosed with behavioral problems, rather than other mental health conditions, according to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.
Editorials
Rising Black suicide rate demands attention
African Americans are the only racial or ethnic group in Cook County whose suicide rates are now higher than they were at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Chicago skyline, seen from 31st Street bridge over DuSable Lake Shore Drive in July 2020.
Technology
Cook County releases plan to improve digital access in marginalized communities
The new Digital Equity Action Plan, announced Monday, identifies four major issues surrounding digital access.
By Isabel Funk
 