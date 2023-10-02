Sweet move: Chicago seeks to landmark West Side’s historic Mars candy factory

The candy-making days at the Mars Factory are coming to a close, but at least the historic property on the city’s Far West Side likely isn’t headed to a bitter end.

That’s because a city panel this week is set to decide whether to grant preliminary landmark status to the 94-year-old Spanish Revival complex at 2019 N. Oak Park Ave. in the Galewood neighborhood.

The correct action would be a “yes” vote from the Commission on Chicago Landmarks. The move would protect the property’s architecturally-significant elevations from demolition until a permanent designation is approved by the Chicago City Council.

It would also mean the factory’s most picturesque portions would survive and be primed for reuse after the plant’s scheduled closing in 2024.

Editorials bug Editorials

The factory has been a fixture on the city’s western edge since Milky Way chocolate bar creator Frank C. Mars built the complex there after moving the candy-making company from Minnesota.

In 1930, the plant started churning out the Mars company’s best known product: the Snickers bar.

The company’s current owner, Mars Wrigley, announced plans in January 2022 to shutter the plant, where almost 300 people make M&Ms, Twix, Snickers, Milky Way and other candies.

However, the company is retaining its worldwide headquarters on Goose Island, and its factories in Burr Ridge and Yorkville will remain in business, the company said.

Since the closure announcement, Mars Wrigley, residents and city planning officials have been working on mixed-use redevelopment concepts for the 16-acre property that would include preserving the 1929 building.

The preliminary landmark designation that’s up for a vote Thursday calls for the preservation of the building, plus its iron gate and brick posts.

Commercial real state company JLL is marketing the site and expects proposals from interested developers this fall, a city spokesperson said.

Mars Wrigley will select the developer and seeks to redevelop the site “on behalf of the local community in a manner which best serves the community’s interests,” according to a JLL brochure marketing the property.

Landmarking the complex, and redeveloping it in some accordance with the community’s wishes has the potential to be a big win and a sweet deal for the Far West Side — and the city.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.



