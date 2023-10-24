The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Crime West Englewood News

Man killed, 3 other people wounded in West Englewood mass shooting

The shooting happened Monday night in the 6100 block of South Justine Street when a gunman opened fire on a group in an alley, police said.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Man killed, 3 other people wounded in West Englewood mass shooting
Four people were shot Monday evening in an alley in the 6100 block of South Justine Street, where a neighbor said people often loiter.

Four people were shot Monday evening in an alley in the 6100 block of South Justine Street, where a neighbor said people often loiter.

Google Maps

A mass shooting in West Englewood left a man dead and three other people wounded Monday evening — the latest in a series of violent shootings in Chicago.

“It’s just a tragic, heartbreaking situation,” Pastor Donovan Price said of the spate of shootings.

The shooting unfolded shortly after 9 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Justine Street when a gunman opened fire on a group in an alley, police said.

A man was shot twice in his head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was identified as Antoine Jones, 41, by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Police initially said he was 35.

Three others were wounded:

  • A woman, 60, was shot in her head and taken to Holy Cross Hospital in critical condition.
  • A woman, 52, was shot in her upper thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
  • A 64-year-old man was shot in his forearm and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The gunman was last seen running north on Justine, a police officer radioed shortly after the shooting. Police were initially dispatched to a ShotSpotter call about 10 gunshots in the area, according to the radio transmissions.

“Tell the ambulance to come to the alley,” an officer radioed.

The shooting may have stemmed from a domestic dispute. According to a police report, a witness told detectives the group was drinking in an alley when an ex-boyfriend of one of the female victims showed up and started shooting.

Police said no one was in custody.

Sandra Benton, who lives nearby, said people have been loitering in the alley all summer, even bringing chairs. But it had been peaceful until now, she said.

“I try to avoid that block,” she said.

The Englewood police district has seen a 6% increase in murders over last year, from 49 to 52 as of Oct. 22, according to police department statistics. Shootings are down 17%, from 218 to 182.

Price said he went to the scene after the shooting to try to meet family of the victims, but he met none. He lamented the recent string of violence that has also affected children.

“It’s pretty bizarre — to have a 12-, 13- and 14-year-old shot in the last few days,” Price said.

Sunday afternoon, 12-year-old Damien Green was shot and killed near Marquette Road and Lowe Avenue in Englewood. On Friday, a 13-year-old was wounded in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood. Earlier that day, a 14-year-old was wounded in the 5600 block of South Elizabeth Street, just blocks away from Monday’s shooting.

At least seven children 13 and younger have been the victims of homicide in Chicago this year, according to data kept by the Sun-Times. For all of last year, the total was 14.

At least 124 children 15 years and younger have been wounded or killed in shootings in Chicago this year, according to Sun-Times data. That total was 131 at the same time last year.

Price said the number of children shot rivals the numbers of attendance in a small school.

“If we were to imagine every child in the school got shot, that would be mind-boggling. But that’s basically what’s happened,” Price said.

Next Up In Crime
Former front-runner for CPD superintendent one of 25 graduates of new U. of C. leadership academy
16-year-old girl critically wounded in Roseland shooting
Businesses warned of ‘crash and grab’ robberies on Near North and South sides
Man stabbed in arm during Lake View quarrel
3 arrested after shots fired sparks police chase near Northeastern Illinois University
Ex-boyfriend of slain CPS special education teacher charged with attempted murder in shooting of state trooper
The Latest
Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. At least 27 current and former Chicago police officials appeared in leaked rosters for the Oath Keepers, an anti-government group that played a central role in the riot.&nbsp;
Letters to the Editor
Cops with ties to Oath Keepers are a ticking time bomb for Chicago
Police with extremist ties are a clear and present danger to normal society and responsible law enforcement, a Hyde Park letter writer says.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Church members pray during a service at Holy Name Cathedral at 735 N. State St in River North, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Pope Francis asked followers to unite for a global day of fasting, penance and prayer on Friday, Oct. 27 for peace in the Middle East and Ukraine.
News
Chicago Catholics join pope’s day of prayer, fasting for peace in the Middle East
“There’s nothing much we can do as an individual, but as the priest said, we can show by example and we can pray,” parishioner Keum-Lee Mayes said.
By David Struett
 
Jamarcus Ellis, who played basketball at Westinghouse and Indiana, died in a car crash on Friday morning.
High School Basketball
Westinghouse basketball legend Jamarcus Ellis, 38, dies after vehicle hits viaduct
Jamarcus Ellis, one of the best basketball players in Westinghouse history, died early Friday morning.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A photo of Jaquan Brisker reacting during a game.
Bears
Bears have several injury concerns going into game vs. Chargers
Multiple key players were out or questionable on the final injury report.
By Jason Lieser
 
A crowd sets records on fire on the field at Comiskey Park during Disco Demolition night in 1979.
Movies and TV
‘The War on Disco’: How high-energy music made some want to dance, and others want to demolish
As PBS’ illuminating ‘American Experience’ episode recalls, the new ’70s sound empowered some communities, but brought a backlash that culminated in a fiery night at Comiskey Park.
By Richard Roeper
 