The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Recipes Taste

Harvest vegetable soup with farro is fall comfort fare

This warm and inviting soup is also nutrient-rich.

By  Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
   
SHARE Harvest vegetable soup with farro is fall comfort fare
Harvest Vegetable Soup with Farro.

This warming soup brims with harvest vegetables and grains mingling in a tomato-based broth fortified with cheese.

Lynda Balslev/TasteFood

A nourishing soup is a welcome and restorative timeout during a busy week.

This warming soup brims with harvest vegetables and grains mingling in a tomato-based broth fortified with cheese.

Butternut squash and leafy kale contribute a healthy dose of vitamins and antioxidants to the pot; their sweet earthiness balances the tomato’s acidity. Farro, a nutty ancient grain, provides fiber and a boost of protein. (If desired, barley may be substituted for the farro.)

A hunk of a cheese rind is the surprise — and key — ingredient, which provides depth of flavor and body to the broth.

That’s right: The cheese rind will break down and infuse its essence into the broth while it simmers, providing lip-smacking umami flavor and thickening the soup. It’s also a handy no-waste use for any odd cheese ends you may have lurking in your refrigerator. Choose a hard Italian cheese, such as Parmigiano-Reggiano or pecorino Romano for this recipe. 

Harvest Vegetable Soup with Farro

Yield: Serves 4 to 6

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 medium yellow onion, chopped
  • 1 small fennel bulb, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced crosswise
  • 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 cup semi-pearled farro
  • 6 cups chicken stock or vegetable broth or more as needed
  • 2 heaping cups diced butternut squash
  • 1 (15-ounce) can Italian plum tomatoes with juice
  • 1 (2- to 3-inch) chunk of rind of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 2 teaspoons dried thyme
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 to 3 cups coarsely chopped curly green kale leaves with any tough ribs removed
  • Finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese for sprinkling

DIRECTIONS:

1. Heat the oil in a soup pot over medium heat. Add the onion and fennel and saute until softened without coloring, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and saute until fragrant, about 15 seconds, then stir in the farro. Stir to coat and lightly toast the grains, about 30 seconds more.

2. Add the stock, butternut squash, tomatoes, cheese chunk, bay leaf, thyme, salt and pepper.

3. Bring to a boil, breaking up the tomatoes with a wooden spoon. Reduce the heat to medium-low, partially cover the pot, and simmer until the squash and farro are tender, about 30 minutes. (If the soup is too thick, add a little more stock.)

4. Stir in the kale leaves and simmer until the kale brightens in color and wilts, about 2 minutes. Discard the cheese rind and bay leaf and taste for seasoning.

5. Ladle the soup into bowls and serve with grated cheese for sprinkling.

Lynda Balslev is an award-winning writer, cookbook author and recipe developer, and authors the blog TasteFood, More recipes can be found at chicago.suntimes.com/taste.

Next Up In Recipes
Menu planner: For an economical entree, make spicy brown rice taco bowls
Menu planner: Add spice and zest to your meal plan with Southwestern turkey chili
Roasted sea bass will complement your garden’s cherry tomato harvest
Tomato and garlic confit a delicious and highly versatile option for your end-of-season harvest
Menu planner: Call the friends over for sesame-crusted pork tenderloin with celery salad
How to achieve the perfect boiled chicken breast with these three simple steps
The Latest
Flashing lights on a police vehicle
Crime
Park Ridge traffic crash leaves man dead
The man was driving east on Oakton Street when he crashed near Grace Avenue about 2:35 a.m., Park Ridge police said.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Crime
Bicyclist hit by car on North DuSable Lake Shore Drive
It happened about 7:20 p.m. Monday when the 54-year-old woman was riding her bike in the 5400 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
John Lawrence “Laurie” Donoghue
Obituaries
John Lawrence Donoghue, who survived kamikaze attacks and helped devise plan to move Chicago’s U-505 submarine, dies at 104
Mr. Donoghue carried an injured crew mate on the USS Intrepid to a medical station. Minutes later he watched in horror as another kamikaze crashed into the spot where he just delivered the injured man.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Runners cross a bridge on West Cermak Road as the Willis Tower is seen in the background during the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Street closures have already begun for this year’s marathon, scheduled for Sunday.
Chicago
Chicago Marathon street closures, transit service changes begin this week
Street closures have already begun for this year’s race, and CTA and Metra have started adding train and bus service.
By Violet Miller
 
Police_Tape_2.JPG
18-year-old in critical condition after Grand Crossing shooting
Police found him unresponsive and laying face down after responding to a shots fired call Monday night.
By Sun-Times Wire
 