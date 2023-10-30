The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 30, 2023
Sports Outdoors

Surprise of a “burly” pike while smallmouth fishing off Navy Pier

Justin Meyer caught the surprise of a “burly” northern pike while fishing for smallmouth bass off Navy Pier.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Surprise of a “burly” pike while smallmouth fishing off Navy Pier
Justin Meyer holds the “burly” northern pike he caught while fishing for smallmouth bass off Navy Pier. Provided photo

Justin Meyer holds the “burly” northern pike he caught while fishing for smallmouth bass off Navy Pier.

Provided

It’s been a year for bonus and deliberate catches of northern pike on southern Lake Michigan, from shore and boat.

Justin Meyer added another one.

“I caught this burly 39-inch northern pike [Saturday] morning just off Navy Pier,” the Warrenville man emailed. ”My friend Tom Baxa helped net it. We were fishing for smallies so it was a bit of a surprise. It smashed a jig tube.”

That’s my kind of Fish of the Week account with “burly” as an adjective and “smashed” as a verb.

Pike have been caught on southern Lake this year by anglers like Meyer while targeting smallmouth bass. Others have caught them while trying for coho, Chinook, lake trout and perch. There’s good reason that more are specifically targeting pike.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside) or Blue Sky (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Sports
Halas Intrigue podcast: Back to reality
Grading the Bears, position-by-position, against the Chargers
Tyson Bagent’s Cinderella story takes a rough turn in a bad loss to the Chargers
Three takeaways from Bears’ loss to Chargers
Rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent’s magic fizzles in Bears’ loss to Chargers
Chargers blast Bears, Matt Eberflus back to reality in pitiful loss
The Latest
FatalShooting020618_1.jpg_21_42_38_725.jpg
Crime
Man critically wounded in Washington Park shooting
The 31-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition after the shooting, in the 5500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police_Tape_2.JPG
Crime
Indiana man facing murder charges in shooting death of Chicago teen and his sister
Kephren Ferguson — a 34-year-old Hammond, Indiana resident — was arrested over the weekend and faces a first degree murder charge after a fatal shooting in suburban Matteson.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Two lawmakers have introduced a proposal to allow Chicago’s soon-to-be-elected school board members to be paid.
Editorials
Say no to pay for Chicago school board members
A modest stipend and reimbursement for expenses seems fair, but serving on Chicago’s soon-to-be-elected board shouldn’t be about a paycheck.
By CST Editorial Board
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Should groom exclude boozing relatives from his wedding?
He worries they’ll get drunk and embarrass the family, but his father insists they be invited.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Former Ald. Daniel Solis (25th) at a 2015 Chicago City Council meeting.
Ed Burke
Danny Solis’ rise and fall, from promising activist to disgraced Chicago politician to FBI mole
The former 25th Ward alderperson sold his political soul for small favors, then tried to reclaim it by wearing a wire on two of the biggest powerhouses in the history of Illinois politics.
By Fran Spielman and Mitchell Armentrout
 