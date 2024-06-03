The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 3, 2024
Big is big, whether crappie or muskie, especially when caught bass fishing

A big crappie and a big muskie, both surprise catches while bass fishing, share Fish of the Week honors.

By  Dale Bowman
   
fotw06-05-24crappieRS.jpg

David Podkul holds a very big and beautiful crappie caught in Morris.

Provided by Tom O’Malley

Big fish come in different sizes.

Say like the big crappie David Podkul caught or the big muskie Greg Urasky caught and released.

In an odd twist, both fish were caught while bass fishing.

Tom O’Malley messaged last week that Podkul, of Mokena, caught a 17-inch, 2.54-pound crappie from a private pond in Morris on, of all things, a ChatterBait with a Keitech paddletail trailer.

Then there is the 50.5-inch muskie that Urasky caught May 24 on a half-ounce spinner bait while bass fishing in Vilas County, Wisconsin. After being netted by Bill Urasky, it was released.

fotw06-05-24muskieVilas.jpg

Greg Urasky caught and released a 50.5-inch muskie, caught while bass fishing in Vilas County, Wisconsin.

Provided

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), X (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside) or Bluesky (@BowmanOutside.bsky.social).

