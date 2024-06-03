Chicago Sports Network will be new home of White Sox, Bulls, Blackhawks beginning in October

The Chicago Sports Network will be the new home for the White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks when the regional sports network launches in October, the network announced Monday.

It said it will launch with agreements in place with cable, streaming and over-the-air providers, but it did not name them. The network plans to make a series of announcements over the summer that include distribution, talent and programming.

The teams are leaving NBC Sports Chicago, which they have called home since Oct. 1, 2004, when it launched as Comcast SportsNet. It rebranded as NBCSCH on Oct. 2, 2017, to line up with NBC’s then-eight other RSNs. The Sox, Bulls and Hawks renewed with the network in 2019, which was the Cubs’ last year with them before launching Marquee Sports Network.

“We thank the White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks for the long and collaborative partnership on NBC Sports Chicago,” a network spokesperson said in a statement. “We look forward to producing quality coverage of the teams through the remainder of our partnership, along with continuing our extensive coverage of every local pro team in town on NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago.”

The Chicago Sports Network, which is a joint venture among the three teams and Standard Media, will broadcast from the United Center and Guaranteed Rate Field. Pending league approvals, it plans to reach an expanded Midwest footprint, including most of Illinois and parts of Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

“As we set out to design the network, we began and ended every discussion with the simple question: What is best for our fans?” said Jason Coyle, president of the network. “What is the best approach to distribution? How can we push the limits of both in-game and studio production? We plan to serve our fans on as many platforms and in as many markets as our rights allow.”

Coyle, who has served in Chicago-based sports-media leadership roles for more than 20 years, was most recently president of Stadium, the multiplatform network that will provide programming for CHSN.

CHSN will air more than 300 games, pre- and postgame shows and multisport programming all day year-round, it said.

NBCUniversal, which is expected to shut down NBC Sports Chicago, deferred to the RSN’s statement.

More to come ...