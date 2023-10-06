Horoscope for Friday, Oct. 6, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is the perfect day to entertain at home or invite a gathering for social reasons or a specific cause. People will be very friendly today and will be open to an exchange of ideas. You also will be persuasive with a family member or a group.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

All your communications with others will be excellent because you’re happy, optimistic and upbeat today. You might persuade someone to see your point of view because you genuinely believe in your ideas. Good day to teach or learn something new.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Business and finance are blessed because this is a wonderful day for important financial negotiations. You might also see ways to boost your income or find a better-paying job. Possibly, you can explore earning money through foreign interests?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The moon is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, which makes you feel good. You will enjoy friendly relations with others, especially old friends with whom you have strong emotional ties. Quite likely, you will be concerned for the welfare of someone.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today your idealism is aroused and you will be interested to join forces with like-minded people to solve problems for those who are less fortunate. Whatever you do will have a benefit for others, and this will also give you a sense of gratification.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an excellent day to hang out with friends. It’s also the perfect day for interactions with clubs, groups and organizations because people will be open to cooperate with each other and be mutually supportive. It’s a particularly good day to be involved in charitable organizations.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

People notice you today. In fact, someone will know personal details about your private life. Very likely, you will be admired because of your values and your activities, which help others. People are idealistic and keen to join forces to make the world a better place.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Grab every opportunity to travel or get a change of scenery today because this will please you. If you can’t travel, be a tourist in your own city. You will also welcome a chance to learn new things or begin studying a new course. Legal matters will be favorable to you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is an excellent day to decide how to divide or share something, for example, an inheritance. People will be more inclined to be fair to each other today because they feel a warm obligation to each other and they have a sense of justice for all concerned.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a great day to schmooze! Make plans for a fun lunch. Relations with close friends, partners and spouses will be especially warm and mutually supportive. This is a good day to ask for cooperation or to ask for a favor from someone. You might also make travel plans.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will get the most done today by working with groups or forming a buddy system with someone because cooperation is the key to this day. People will be eager to help each other. Furthermore, they will enjoy working together. Work-related travel is likely.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a fun-loving, playful day! Get out and socialize! Enjoy the arts, the theater, movies, plus sports events and enjoyable activities with children. It’s also a great date day. Enjoy the company of others. Meet the gang at happy hour because people will be friendly with each other and up for some laughs.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Ioan Gruffudd (1973) shares your birthday . You savor life. You want each day to be meaningful because you are a romantic at heart. For you, life is an unfolding adventure. This is an exciting year for you because it ushers in a major change. Stay light on your feet so that you can go in any new direction. Travel is likely.

