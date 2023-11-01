Things to do in Chicago Nov. 2-8: The Mix

Theater

In David Greig, Mark Shaiman and Scott Whittman’s musical version of Roald Dahl’s novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” young Charlie Bucket and his Grandpa Joe experience the magic and mystery of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. Trent Stork directs. Nov. 8-Jan. 14 at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena, Aurora. Tickets: $28-$79. Visit paramountaurora.com.

Isabella Esler and Justin Collette in “Beetlejuice.” Matthew Murphy

“Beetlejuice” is the musical adaptation of Tim Burton’s 1988 film about an unusual teen whose life changes when she meets a deceased couple and a troublesome demon. Tony Award winner Alex Timbers directs. Nov. 7-19 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $35+. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.

James Goldman’s classic “The Lion in Winter” follows Henry II (John Hoogenakker) and his once-loving wife Eleanor of Aquitaine (Rebecca Spence) as they attempt to persevere in the face of staggering egos, ruthless ambition and deceit at every turn. Ron OJ Parson directs. Nov. 3-Dec. 3 at Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis. Tickets: $40-$88. Visit courttheatre.org.

“The Daughter of the Regiment” is Donizetti’s comic opera about a young woman (soprano Lisette Oropesa), orphaned at a young age and adopted by a squadron of French soldiers, who falls in love with a handsome peasant (tenor Lawrence Brownlee). Conductor Speranza Scappucci makes her Lyric debut. Nov. 4-25 at Lyric Opera, 20 N. Wacker. Tickets: $41+. Visit lyricopera.org/daughter.

The Second City e.t.c.’s 47th revue, “Oh, the Places You’ll Glow!,” weighs the politics of a one-night stand, explores an unconventional school for troubled youth and uncovers who really runs hell. Ongoing at 230 W. North. Tickets: $39+. Visit secondcity.com

The holiday favorite “Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella” is a musical adaptation of the classic fairy tale with a new book by Douglas Carter Beane. Amber Mak directs and choreographs. Nov. 8-Jan. 7 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Tickets: $54-$74. Visit drurylanetheatre.com.

“Wise Guys: The First Christmas Story” is Chase Wheaton-Werle’s comedy following three religious scholars as they embark on a perilous race against time to catch the birth of Jesus. Becca Holloway directs. Nov. 3-Dec. 16 at Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard. Tickets: $25. Visit thefactorytheater.com.

The Olde School Shakespeare Collective invites the audience to participate in a staging of “Measure for Measure,” Shakespeare’s tragicomedy about a community engulfed in a moral crisis. At 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4, Dec. 2, Feb. 3, March 2 at Redline VR, 4702 N. Ravenswood. Tickets: $15. Visit theoldeschoolshakes.com.

Comedy

Samantha Bee is coming to the Broadway Playhouse. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Samantha Bee brings her “Your Favorite Woman: The Joy of Sex Education” tour to town for a two-night stand. The show features personal stories in a multimedia crusade to remind everyone that women are inherently magical beings. At 8 p.m. Nov. 2-3 at Broadway Playhouse, 175 E. Chestnut. Tickets: $50-$90. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.

Dance

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago’s “Dichotomy of a Journey.” Michelle Reid

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago begins its 46th season with a program titled “Of Peace,” featuring Darrell Grand Moultrie’s “Dichotomy of a Journey,” Lar Lubovitch’s “Coltrane’s Favorite Things” and Aszure Barton’s “Return to Patience.” From Nov. 2-5 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph. Tickets: $15-$110. Visit hubbardstreetdance.com.

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, a company rooted in traditions of American and African American dance, presents a high-energy mixed repertory that includes Nicole Clarke-Springer’s “Madonna Anno Domini,” Ulysses Dove’s “Vespers” and revivals of works by Gary Abbott and Kevin Iega Jeff. At 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $25-$85. Visit auditoriumtheatre.org.

Community: A Choreographer’s Festival bring together performers from all aspects of Chicago’s dance scene including Ardent Dance Company, Chicago Movement Collective, Culture Shock Chicago and many more. At 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4545 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $20. Visit oldtownschool.org.

Music

Dwight Yoakam will headline the Hard Rock Casino. Adam Hagy/Getty Images

Multi-talented musician (and actor) Dwight Yoakam challenged the conventions of Nashville and made a name for himself outside the traditional country market. His music never shies away from his modern hillbilly approach while also not being afraid to try new collaborations with artists from bluegrass to rock. At 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th, Gary, Indiana. Tickets: $59+. Visit ticketmaster.com.

Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Chorus take a turn through the solar system in a performance of all seven movements of Gustav Holst’s suite “The Planets.” Also on the program: Schumann’s Overture to “Manfred” and Brahms’ “Schicksalslied.” At 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2-4 and Nov. 7 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan. Tickets: $55+. Visit cso.org.

Grammy-winning banjoist Alison Brown and Chicago bluegrass band Special Consensus have worked together in the studio for years and have long talked about doing a collaborative show together. Now that double bill wish comes true at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $45. Visit oldtownschool.org.

Lil Yachty, pictured at Lollapalooa 2023, returns to Chicago for an Aragon Ballroom show. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Rapper Lil Yachty tours behind his recent release “Let’s Start Here,” an unexpected foray into psychedelia created with members of Chairlift and MGMT. At 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence. Tickets: $39.50+. Visit livenation.com.

Composer and singer Loreena McKennitt, known for her eclectic Celtic music, celebrates “The Visit,” the album that propelled her onto the international stage more than 30 years ago. She and her band perform the album from beginning to end as well as selections from her more recent album, “Lost Souls.” At 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $34.50+. Visit auditoriumtheatre.org.

Santiago Cruz’s most recent album, “Nueve,” finds the Colombian pop artist in a self-described “reflective, narrative and nostalgic” mood. The Latin Grammy winner performs at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at Park West, 322 W. Armitage. Tickets: $45-$75. Visit jamusa.com.

Performing at Lollapalooza in August was a breakthrough for north suburban band Ax and the Hatchetmen. The seven-piece band brings its blend of jazz, blues, rock and surf to a headlining show at 8 p.m. Nov. 3 at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln. Post Sex Nachos open. Tickets: $15-$20. Visit lh-st.com.

Movies

“Boyz n the Hood” at Black Harvest Film Festival. Columbia Pictures

Black Harvest Film Festival presents more than 20 feature films, 10 shorts programs, filmmaker Q&As and other special events. Among the highlights are a John Singleton retrospective with screenings of “Higher Learning” (followed by a conversation with the late director’s son, Justice Singleton), “Poetic Justice,” “Boyz n the Hood” and more; the Chicago premieres of Gelila Bekele and Armani Ortiz’s “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story” and Lagueria Davis’ “Black Barbie: The Documentary” and Oscar Micheaux’s 1920 silent film “Symbol of the Unconquered” with a live improvised score. Nov. 3-16 at Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State. Tickets: $13, $60 festival pass. Visit siskelfilmcenter.org.

“Adventures in the Land of Asha” at the Chicago International Children’s Film Festival. LevelK

Facets presents the 40th annual Chicago International Children’s Film Festival, which strives to enhance the filmgoing experience of the younger set. Geared to every age from toddler to teen, the lineup includes feature films, documentaries, animation and shorts. Among the films are Sophie Farkas Bolla’s “Adventures in the Land of Asha,” Enzo d’Alo’s “A Greyhound of a Girl,” Julya Jara’s “The Quilt: A Living History of African American Music,” Domien Huyghe’s “Sea Sparkle” and much more. Nov. 3-19 at Facets, 1517 W. Fullerton, and other venues around the city. Ticket prices vary. For more information, visit facets.org.

Family Fun

Acrobatic duo Julio and Maite in “The Greatest Show on Earth.” Feld Entertainment

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s “The Greatest Show on Earth” is a colorfully reimagined arena spectacle for the iconic brand now featuring musical performances blended with aerial artistry including never-before-seen acts on highwire, trapeze, bicycles and more ,all performed by a globally diverse cast that features more than 75 performers. Plus Nick Nack and the Equivokee trio introduce their modern take on clowning. Nov. 3-5 at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim, Rosemont. Tickets: $20+. Visit ticketmaster.com.

“The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party,” a highlight of the holiday season for the toddler set, features a puppet show bringing to life four of Potter’s classic stories including “The Tale of Peter Rabbit.” After the show, gather in the lobby to meet the puppets, take selfies with the cast and enjoy chocolate milk and cookies. Nov. 4-Dec. 24 at Chicago Children’s Theatre, 100 S. Racine. Tickets: $45.25. Visit chicagochildrenstheatre.org.

Families can visit the imaginary world of Bubblelandia at “B — The Underwater Bubble Show,” a colorful world filled with acrobats, jugglers, mimes, contortionists and millions of bubbles. At 4 p.m. Nov. 4 at Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee, Waukegan. Tickets: $12-$42. Visit geneseetheatre.com.

