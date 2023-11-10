Horoscope for Friday, Nov. 10, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Avoid controversial subjects like politics and religion, because you will quickly be fighting. The definition of prejudice is “a preconceived opinion not based on reason or actual experience.” Therefore, an appeal to reason to deal with someone’s prejudice is very difficult.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might have disputes with a bank or with someone about shared property, taxes, debt, mortgages, inheritances or any kind of agreement dealing with wealth and possessions. This might even be a disagreement about responsibilities. Tread softly.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your critical faculties are sharp and your standards are high, which is why you might be critical of others or give someone a negative impression of yourself. Discussions with those who are closest to you might be challenging because someone might think you’re a downer.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You can accomplish a lot today because your mind is ready for some mental heavy work, especially for tasks that require disciplined thinking and attention to detail. However, your communication skills with others are not at their best. Be nice.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Parents should lighten up and not be critical of their kids. Likewise, romantic partners should not be critical of each other because that’s a big pail of cold water in your face. Instead, use today’s energy to practice or hone your skills in sports or the arts. Be smart.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Family discussions, especially with older relatives or parents, will be challenging today. Possibly, not pleasant. This could be due to criticism on the part of someone, perhaps you? No one likes to hear criticism. We like to hear nice things about ourselves. Keep that in mind.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today your concern with critical thoughts might lead to depression or pessimism. “The world is a mess.” “I’m navel lint.” These negative thoughts can lead to feeling lonely and make you avoid interactions with others. This is just a temporary dark cloud on your horizon. Relax.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you might feel broke. Your financial situation looks bleak. (“Why is there always so much month left at the end of the money?”) In particular, you might feel pinched about meeting expenses for kids, social outings, vacations or sports. It was ever thus.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today Mercury in your sign is at odds with stern Saturn, which can make your mind discerning, disciplined and critical. But it can also make your words negative and critical as well. It encourages you to see the dark side of life and the imperfection in things around you. Not your everyday Sagittarian style!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today your ability to research something and look for answers to problems and solutions to old challenges will be excellent because your mind is discerning, focused and disciplined. You’ll have no trouble sticking with a subject and getting to the bottom of things.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might find it difficult dealing with friends or members of groups today, especially people who are in charge or people who are older than you. You might feel distanced from them. You might even feel that they’re critical of you, which is hurtful and discouraging. Don’t take this to heart. These are just temporary vibes affecting everyone today.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Parents, bosses and possibly the police will be difficult to talk to today because they will be quick to point out inadequacies and what is wrong. They might be narrow minded. As a result, you might feel discouraged or gloomy. Relax. This is only part of the truth because they’re not seeing the big picture.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Ellen Pompeo (1969) shares your birthday. You are self-aware. You know your strengths and your weaknesses, which gives you a realistic advantage in life. You are warm, kind and reliable. This year is the beginning of a new cycle for you, which means you can expect adventure and major changes in your life. Open any door!

