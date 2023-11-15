The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary Education

Teachers deserve higher tax deduction for out-of-pocket classroom expenses

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, a Democrat, and Republican U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett have introduced legislation to increase the amount educators can deduct from $250 to $1,000.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Teachers deserve higher tax deduction for out-of-pocket classroom expenses
Kindergarten students at Brighton Park Elementary School on the Southwest Side in August. Teachers are known to pay out of pocket for classroom supplies. U.S. Reps. Sean Casten and Tim Burchett want to increase the tax deduction for doing so.

Kindergarten students at Brighton Park Elementary School on the Southwest Side in August. Teachers often pay out of pocket for classroom supplies. U.S. Reps. Sean Casten and Tim Burchett want to increase the tax deduction for doing so.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Should a firefighter have to personally pay for the water they use to subdue a fire? Should a librarian have to use their paycheck to purchase books that the public can borrow?

Of course not.

Then why do we expect teachers to pay for the school supplies necessary to provide an education to our children?

Ninety-four percent of public school teachers dig into their own pockets to pay for classroom supplies without reimbursement, such as paper, markers, glue, snacks for students, cleaning supplies, hand soap for bathrooms, books, and more to ensure functional, comfortable and resource-filled learning environments.

It shouldn’t be partisan to provide a strong education for our children. That’s why I’m proud to team up with my colleague from the other side of the aisle, Republican Congressman Tim Burchett of Tennessee, on a bill that hits close to home for both of us. 

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Rep. Burchett and I are the sons of teachers. Both of our moms worked hard every day to support their students’ growth. We know firsthand that classroom educators should not be expected to pay hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars out of their own wallets to provide the supplies necessary to educate their classes.

So we came together and figured out a way to help. We introduced the bipartisan Educators Expense Deduction Modernization Act of 2023. This legislation increases the amount educators, including counselors, aides, and other K-12 support staff, can deduct on qualified out-of-pocket classroom expenses on their annual tax return from $250 to $1,000 and keeps the maximum deduction indexed to inflation. Expecting teachers to personally pay for basic classroom supplies is an unnecessary barrier and should not be an additional hurdle. 

This bill is a start, but we can all agree we need to do better. Teachers have endured more than their fair share of hardships in recent years, from transitioning to online learning in 2020 to facing post-pandemic teacher shortages. In Illinois alone, 77% of schools say they have fewer teachers than what’s needed. 

This bill makes a meaningful change to demonstrate the importance of our nation’s educators and recognize the personal sacrifices they make to ensure our students have the resources to learn.

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill.

‘Love is’ space travel

I’m a longtime Sun-Times subscriber. The first thing I always read is the “Love is” comic strip in the classified section. Friday, the caption said, “You and me in our space.”

When you see the drawing, it is very heartwarming. A minute later, I turned the page, and I immediately saw an almost full-page obituary for Frank Borman, the astronaut. I thought, “The only day in the past 10 years of seeing the word ‘space’ in the ‘Love is’ comic strip — I turn the page and there is a huge article about a hero traveling in space around the moon and back.”

Now, if I watch the “Honeymooners” Sunday on MeTV and the episode is Ed Norton as “The Man From Space,” I will have a huge smile on my face.

Steven Cooper, La Grange Park

Next Up In Commentary
Congress can get the job done to boost apprenticeships, work training programs
Blame Trump for Republican taunts, smackdowns and fights in Congress
Jim Harbaugh as a wronged hero ... now that’s a good one!
Big Chicago contingent attends March for Israel rally in Washington
Federal government shutdowns are costly, for the economy and public trust
Let’s remember and honor Chicago firefighters who gave their lives to save others
The Latest
United Airlines jets are seen as a plane approaches Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. in 2019. A recently launched apprenticeship program at United offers some participants a chance to become aviation technicians.
Other Views
Congress can get the job done to boost apprenticeships, work training programs
Congress should come together to modernize the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, the cornerstone of the public workforce development system, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby writes.
By Scott Kirby
 
Petr Mrazek makes a save.
Blackhawks
Petr Mrazek, healthy at last, enjoying stellar start to Blackhawks’ season
Mrazek hasn’t felt this good since 2018-19, and his stats are the best they’ve been in years, too. Through his first eight games, his .921 save percentage ranks 14th in the NHL.
By Ben Pope
 
Los solicitantes de asilo, Alberto Dávila, con su hija María Dávila de 1 año, y su madre Andrea Peña, dentro de una sala de espera de transporte cerca de la Terminal 2 del Aeropuerto Internacional O’Hare, donde se refugian, el 3 de octubre.
La Voz Chicago
Caridades Católicas de San Antonio no le hacen ningún favor a Chicago al no avisar que hay migrantes en camino
San Antonio es una de las primeras paradas de muchos migrantes. Sus Caridades Católicas locales operan el Centro de Recursos para Migrantes.
By CST Editorial Board
 
“A través de colaboración con la administración de Johnson y con los miembros de la comunidad en Chicago, estoy segura de que podemos mejorar los resultados de salud para todos los habitantes de Chicago”, dijo la Dra. Ige. | Cortesía
La Voz Chicago
La Dra. Olusimbo Ige es nombrada nueva comisionada de salud pública de Chicago
Se convierte en la primera mujer afroamericana en ocupar el cargo de comisionada de salud de Chicago. Como comisionada asistente de salud en Nueva York, ayudó a liderar esa ciudad durante la pandemia.
By Fran Spielman
 
Carlos Tortolero, fundador y director general del Museo Nacional de Arte Mexicano, dijo que está listo para escribir y pasar tiempo con su nieto.
La Voz Chicago
Fundador del Museo Nacional de Arte Mexicano se jubila después de 36 años
“Sé que a quien contratemos llevará al museo a un nuevo y mejor lugar”, dijo Carlos Tortolero, que dejará el cargo el 31 de diciembre.
By Ambar Colón
 