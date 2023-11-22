The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Man, 64, slain in Lower West Side neighborhood

The man was inside his car in the 1800 block of South Canalport Avenue when an assailant approached and shot him 14 times, police said.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A Chicago police SUV

Sun-Times file

Police are looking for a gunman who shot a 64-year-old man 14 times before speeding away in a pick-up truck early Wednesday in the Lower West Side neighborhood.

The unidentified man was sitting in his car when a man he didn’t know approached and began firing in his direction, police said.

The 64-year-old, who suffered 14 gunshot wounds, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police

The gunman sped away in a pickup truck and was not arrested.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

