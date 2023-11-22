Man, 64, slain in Lower West Side neighborhood

Police are looking for a gunman who shot a 64-year-old man 14 times before speeding away in a pick-up truck early Wednesday in the Lower West Side neighborhood.

The unidentified man was sitting in his car when a man he didn’t know approached and began firing in his direction, police said.

The 64-year-old, who suffered 14 gunshot wounds, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police

The gunman sped away in a pickup truck and was not arrested.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.