Man, 64, slain in Lower West Side neighborhood

Police are looking for a gunman who shot a 64-year-old man 14 times before speeding away in a pick-up truck early Wednesday in the Lower West Side neighborhood.
The unidentified man was sitting in his car when a man he didn’t know approached and began firing in his direction, police said.
The 64-year-old, who suffered 14 gunshot wounds, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police
The gunman sped away in a pickup truck and was not arrested.
Area 3 detectives are investigating.
