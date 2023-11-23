Giving thanks for new neighbors — migrants — who are becoming part of Chicago and America

This Thanksgiving, I’ll be sharing a turkey with new neighbors who’ve never eaten one before. In fact, New Life Centers, where I have the joy of serving, will distribute over 1,000 turkeys to feed the new arrivals who’ve come to our city. They don’t eat much turkey in Venezuela, so I’m expecting a few surprised faces when we wheel out the giant birds.

We’ll be giving hungry families a hot meal, but also introducing them to a quintessential American holiday. Thanksgiving is something we all share, regardless of our beliefs or backgrounds. It’s a time to open our homes and hearts to one another, and gather as friends, family and loved ones to celebrate our blessings and give thanks.

This year, for many new neighbors, the blessing is simply being here. They had a long journey and faced untold hardships to request asylum in America. At New Life Centers, we’ve been feeding hungry Chicagoans — both local neighbors and new arrivals — for years, and when the first buses of migrants arrived from Texas, we offered to feed them, too.

Opinion bug Opinion

Since then, many more buses have arrived. The scruffy encampments outside police stations remind us that Chicago is struggling. That’s what Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas wanted when he shipped thousands of migrants to cities like ours: A display of political theater intended to erode support for immigrants, with families caught in the middle.

Well, Chicago is better than that. Yes, it’s difficult to cope with a sudden influx of migrants, and yes, we need the federal government to provide additional support. But just as America is a country of immigrants, Chicago is a city of people whose families arrived from elsewhere, including all those who moved north during the Great Migration.

Hope and opportunity for all

While our shared history is one of struggle and displacement, new arrivals haven’t always been given a warm welcome at first. Even those who came here from abroad are sometimes wary of those who follow in their footsteps.

It’s understandable: These are tough times, and people don’t want their own families to miss out. But we can care for those here and welcome new arrivals at the same time. Instead of “either/or,” we need to build systems of hope, opportunity, housing and resources for everyone.

Fortunately, Chicagoans are stepping up, giving generously, and welcoming newcomers into their communities. Many people have concerns — but despite the challenges we’re facing, they’re showing new arrivals the same kindness they hope their own families would receive if the positions were reversed.

That’s important, because we all benefit when we welcome migrant families into our community. Those who are granted asylum will put down roots, fill our emptying schools, spend money in our shops and help our businesses grow.

Thanks to the decision to give Venezuelans temporary protected status, many can now apply for permits to work and support themselves. Still, the paperwork takes months to process. In the meantime, we need to keep these people warm, clothed and fed.

Last November, New Life Centers opened a shelter for dozens of migrant families. Since May, we’ve partnered with the state to resettle them in apartments. We’re moving 125 families a week out of shelters and into their own homes; so far, we’ve resettled over 1,400 families and 5,500 individuals and counting. As the migrant crisis steadies, we’ll use the same infrastructure to support other unhoused people, driving lasting benefits for everyone.

The challenges our city faces are real. But small contributions make a big difference. Our food distribution programs began 14 years ago when an immigrant grandmother from Mexico started taking food to day laborers. All the good work we’re doing today, and the tens of thousands of families we’ve fed, spring from that one woman’s decision to help others.

I’ll be thinking of that big-hearted “abuela” this Thanksgiving while I’m trying to explain the significance of turkey and trimmings to migrant families. Many of my foreign-born friends and colleagues recall their own first Thanksgiving as the moment they began to feel truly American. It’s just one meal, but it’s a symbol of something bigger — a sign of our solidarity, and a reminder we’re all in this together.

I know how lucky I am to be warm, comfortable and well-fed this Thanksgiving. It’s why I’ll count my blessings and continue to love my neighbors, both the newly arrived and those who’ve been here for years.

Now more than ever, we all need each other. So let’s show the world what Chicago is all about and make this an amazing Thanksgiving for everyone.

Matt DeMateo is executive director at New Life Centers of Chicagoland.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.