One killed, one wounded in Grand Crossing shooting

One man was killed and another wounded in a Grand Crossing shooting early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

The two were shot while standing on a sidewalk around 1:10 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Stewart Avenue, according to police.

One man, whose age has not been reported, was fatally shot in the head, and the other, a 50-year-old, was in good condition after he was shot in the leg, police said.

They were both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. No one is in custody, police said.