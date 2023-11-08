Things to do in Chicago Nov. 9-15: The Mix
A Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan teamup, a stage version of ‘Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas’ and a Kesha concert are among the upcoming entertainment highlights.
Theater
- “Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas” is the theatrical adaptation of Jim Henson’s beloved television special about Ma and Emmet Otter, who risk what little they have to make each other’s holiday dreams come true. Andy Mientus and Kathleen Elizabeth Monteleone lead the cast, which also includes puppets from Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. Christopher Gattelli directs. From Nov. 14-Dec. 31 at Studebaker Theater, Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan. Tickets: $43+. Visit fineartsbuilding.com/studebaker/
- Czech composer Leoš Janáček’s rarely performed opera “Jenůfa” follows the story of a pregnant, unmarried woman and the strained relationship with her family and the burden of shame that is thrust upon her. Sopranos Lise Davidsen and Nina Stemme star; Czech conductor Jakub Hrůša makes his U.S. operatic debut. From Nov. 12-26 at Lyric Opera, 20 N. Wacker. Tickets: $41+. Visit lyricopera.org.
- Kokandy Productions presents a concert version of its critically acclaimed staging of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.” Much of the original cast returns including Jeff Award-winning leads Kevin Webb (Sweeney Todd) and Caitlin Jackson (Mrs. Lovett). At 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and 3 p.m. Nov. 12 at Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge, Munster, Indiana. Tickets: $40. Visit theatreatthecenter.com.
- “She Loves Me” is Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick’s musical about quarreling co-workers unaware they are anonymous pen pals who have fallen in love through their letters. Matthew Silar directs. From Nov. 15-Dec. 17 at Citadel Theatre, 300 S. Waukegan, Lake Forest. Tickets: $40, $45. Visit citadeltheatre.org.
- The ”Star Trek”-inspired comedy “Starship Edsel” returns for a second season with a new cast and new characters. Performances begin Nov. 11 at Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark. Tickets: $20. Visit otherworldtheatre.org.
Dance
- Akram Khan Company’s “Jungle Book Reimagined” is Khan’s reinvention of Rudyard Kipling’s classic tale. Young Mowgli and her animal friends are now in a near future world devasted by the impact of climate change, where animals claim the streets of a modern city and unlikely allies are formed in this new jungle. Features a new score and state-of-the-art animation and visuals. At 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9-10 and 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph. Tickets: $20-$180. Visit harristheaterchicago.org.
- “Historic Change: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Prima Ballerina Maria Tallchief” is a tribute to the iconic dancer as the U.S. Mint releases a new quarter in her honor. Includes a panel discussion and performances by Joffrey Ballet students and artists from Lyric Opera’s Ryan Opera Center. At 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Lyric Opera House, 20 W. Wacker. Admission is free but register in advance. Visit events.womenshistory.org/events/.
- Carrying on the traditions of Mexican folkloric dance, more than 100 dancers and musicians perform with Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl. Guest vocalist is Goyo “Goyito” Cruz. At 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn. Tickets: $35. Visit atthemac.org.
Comedy
- Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan met doing the former’s Netflix show “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” and have long talked about doing a tour together. That day has come as the duo comes to town for a two-night stand at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9-10 at United Center, 1901 W. Madison. Tickets: $85+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- If you miss him on “The Daily Show,” you have three chances to catch up with the show’s former host, comedian Trevor Noah. At 8 p.m. Nov. 13-15 at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State. Tickets: $119+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- A late-night host of another generation, comedian Jay Leno, has been spending time working on new material for his current tour, which he’ll present at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 at Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th, Gary, Indiana. Tickets: $69+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
Music
- Kesha tours behind her new album, “Gag Order,” produced by Rick Rubin, which Rolling Stone says is “her most daring music yet.” Also expect plenty of past hits when Kesha hits the stage at 8 p.m. Nov. 9 at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence. Tickets: $140. Visit livenation.com.
- My Morning Jacket returns to town for a three-night run. The rock quintet is composed of vocalist-guitarist Jim James, bassist Tom Blankenship, drummer Patrick Hallahan, guitarist Carl Broemel, and keyboardist Bo Koster. At 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9-11 at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State. Tickets: $35+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Four singer-songwriters and multi-instrumentalists — Valerie June, Rachael Davis, Thao, Yasmin Williams — come together for what promises to be a great evening of music. Influenced by a variety of musical traditions and uniquely different backgrounds, they weave conversation with songs in this performance in the round. At 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $55. Visit oldtownschool.org.
- Electronic music band Depeche Mode has long been a singularly influential musical force. The band’s recent album, “Memento Mori,” was completed after the 2022 death of founding keyboardist Andy Fletcher. “Mortality, death, you know, and living! It’s about living here now with what we have,” singer and songwriter Dave Gahan told NPR. At 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at United Center, 1901 W. Madison. Tickets: $70+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- The Chicago Asian American Jazz Festival features multimedia artist Takashi Shallow and shakuhachi (Japanese bamboo flute) player Devon Osamu Tipp with Tatsu Aoki and saxophonist Hitomi Oba. From Nov. 10-11 at Elastic Arts, 3429 W. Diversey. Tickets: $20. Visit aajazz.org.
- Friends and collaborators gather at “An Evening Without Jim Post,” a concert celebrating the late Chicago folk legend. The lineup includes Moe Dixon, Dawn Farris, Annie Hills, Eddie Holstein, Howard Levy, Dick Pinney and Randy Sabien. At 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at Space, 1245 Chicago, Evanston. Tickets: $20-$35. Visit evanstonspace.com.
- Singer and multi-instrumentalist Kishi Bashi tours in support of his new double album, “Music from the Song Film: Omoiyari,” the soundtrack of a documentary, co-directed by Bashi and Justin Taylor Smith, which focuses on his six-year journey researching the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II. The performance and screening is at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield. Tickets: $35-$55. Visit jamusa.com.
Museums and exhibits
- Spanning the entirety of the artist’s 70-year-career, “Picasso: Drawing from Life” celebrates the extensive collection of Picasso’s works on paper and other pivotal pieces at the Art Institute of Chicago. Featured are more than 60 objects, including drawings, prints and illustrated books, plus a handful of paintings and a sculpture. From Nov. 11-April 8 at 111 S. Michigan. Admission: $14-$32. Visit artic.edu.
- Fans of a certain British television show will be thrilled to visit “Downton Abbey: The Exhibition.” Step into the upstairs world of the Crawleys and the downstairs world of their household staff via more than 60 original costumes, show props, footage from the series and more. From Nov. 10-March 31 at Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Center, 4905 Old Orchard Center, Skokie. Tickets: $27-$64. Visit downtonexhibition.com.
Holiday fun
- The always dazzling holiday wonderland Lightscape returns with its outdoor light show at the Chicago Botanic Garden. Illuminated trails feature installations by artists including Jigantics’ illuminated 5-foot lilies floating on water, TILT’s 19-foot-high lamp-shaped lights and Ithaca’s “Sea of Light” made up of thousands of balls of LED light. From Nov. 10-Jan. 7 at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook, Glencoe. Admission: $19-$33, free for children 2 and under. Visit chicagobotanic.org.
