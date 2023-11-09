The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 9, 2023
Immigration News Chicago

Biden migrant work permit clinic launches in Chicago

The clinic opening comes amid a backlog of migrants in shelters awaiting housing through a state program. Quick access to work permits could change that.

By  Michael Loria
   
SHARE Biden migrant work permit clinic launches in Chicago
Venezuelan migrants Cristian Gonzalez and Nazareth Garcia chat with their 2-year-old daughter, Aranza, at the Austin District police station in Chicago. Without work authorization, migrants are left dependent on the city, creating the situation where over 12,000 migrants are in shelters and over 3,000 are at police stations and airports.

Venezuelan migrants Cristian Gonzalez and Nazareth Garcia chat with their 2-year-old daughter, Aranza, at the Austin District police station in Chicago. Without work authorization, migrants are left dependent on the city, creating the situation where over 12,000 migrants are in shelters and over 3,000 are at police stations and airports.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

The first of the White House-sponsored work authorization clinics in Chicago launched Thursday, giving 150 migrants a one-stop-shop where attorneys helped fill out applications and federal workers began processing them on site.

The clinic, run by Pilsen-based nonprofit the Resurrection Project and several other legal services partners, is the first in a pilot program meant to speed up work permit processing for migrants arriving in the city.

It comes as the backlog in authorization processing has left more than 12,000 migrants who may not be able to find work living in shelters and over 3,000 of them unhoused at police stations and airports.

The clinic aims to cut the processing time for migrants to get authorization to work from almost a year to just a couple of months, said Erendira Rendón of the Resurrection Project. 

Erendira Rendón of The Resurrection Project discusses services for migrants at a news conference shortly after the arrival of the first buses in 2022. The Pilsen-based nonprofit is now leading a White House-sponsored clinic to speed up work authorizations for migrants.&nbsp;

Erendira Rendón of the Resurrection Project discusses services for migrants at a news conference shortly after the arrival of the first buses in 2022. The Pilsen-based nonprofit is now leading a White House-sponsored clinic to speed up work authorizations for migrants.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

It will run two days next week, close the week of Thanksgiving and then reopen the following week for “two-week sprints,” Rendón said, where it will open five days a week with a week off every two weeks.

It is expected to begin serving 300 people daily then and operate until all eligible migrants in Chicago have applied, Rendón said. There are about 11,000 eligible migrants in the city, according to the Illinois Department of Human Services.

For now, the clinic is focused on processing applications for migrants in shelters. Rendón said they register for appointments at the clinic online and then receive transportation to the site. 

It is staffed by 30 attorneys from the Resurrection Project and 20 partner organizations, as well as U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Nearly 21,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago since August 2022.

Without work authorization, they’re left dependent on the city, creating the process of staying first at police stations, then city shelters when room becomes available, and finally, in a state-sponsored apartment. By the time six months of rental assistance runs out, migrants hope to have received authorization and can legally work.

Michael Loria is a staff reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.

More coverage of migrants in Chicago

More coverage of migrants in Chicago

Where to house migrants

Long waits for work visas

How to pay

Next Up In News
Traffic snarls expected ahead of Biden’s motorcade, Bears home game
Christkindlmarket mugs to feature unique designs for each location
Ed Burke trial paused for a week after lawyer tests positive for COVID-19
Girl, 17, shot near Holy Cross Hospital on Southwest Side
Driver wounded in shootout near UIC campus
Bouncer shot outside West Loop strip club
The Latest
Alex Caruso
Bulls
It’s go time for the Bulls, which means it’s time to start Alex Caruso
Coach Billy Donovan and the organization have been very cautious about adding minutes to Caruso’s workload, especially the minutes starting a game could add. But the Bulls might not have as much time as they think to fix this season.
By Joe Cowley
 
Andreas Athanasiou takes a shot.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notes: Luke Richardson urging shoot-first mentality on 2-on-1 rushes
The Hawks generate a lot of counterattacks with their team speed, but they haven’t converted many yet. Plus, the Raddysh brothers reunite in Tampa tonight.
By Ben Pope
 
Ed Jones, Ryan Oates, Grant Drager and David Cerda star in Hell in a Handbag Productions’ world premiere of “The Golden Girls Save Xmas – The Lost Episode Parody Series.”
Holiday Guide 2023
Area stages serving up plenty of holiday cheer — and more — this season
‘Christmas Carol,’ ‘Cinderella,’ ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ just some of the theater productions to enjoy in the months ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
A road closed signs blocks the street on S Columbus Dr in downtown Chicago.
News
Traffic snarls expected ahead of Biden’s motorcade, Bears home game
Drivers should plan ahead, look for alternative routes or take public transportation.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Research is looking into the connection between the sense of smell and good memory function.
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Scent therapies might help preserve memory
A decline in the sense of smell has been found to be an early symptom of neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 