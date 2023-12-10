The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Woodlawn News Metro/State

No injuries in 22-story, Woodlawn apartment building fire

Chicago firefighters responding to reports of an apartment building fire Sunday at 6430 South Stony Island Ave. put the fire down by 8:51 p.m., officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE No injuries in 22-story, Woodlawn apartment building fire
CFD_05.JPG

Sun-Times file

No injuries were reported Sunday night in a fire in a 22-story residential building in Woodlawn, Chicago fire officials said. 

Chicago firefighters responded to reports of an apartment building fire at 6430 South Stony Island Ave. and had doused the flames by 8:51 p.m., according to fire officials.

Several floors of the building were evacuated and warming buses brought to the scene for displaced residents. The fire reportedly began in a trash chute, fire officials said.

Four people were evaluated by medical professionals at the scene, but they refused to be taken to a hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Next Up In News
Stuart Levin, renowned Rush doctor and educator, dies at 88.
Waukegan bank robber sought
The Cowboys win the Super Bowl! We mean the 11-year-old ones from Addison, of course
Man fatally shot in South Loop: police
Former Titans tight end Frank Wycheck, key cog in ‘Music City Miracle,’ dies after fall at home
$40M project highlights pastor’s 25-year effort to bring affordable housing to North Lawndale
The Latest
Kenwood’s Jaden Smith (1) and Thornton’s Morez Johnson (12) catch their breath during a game at the Chicago Elite Classic.
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Dec. 10, 2023
Thornton holds on to the top spot and Rich joins after defeating Simeon and taking the Wildcats to the limit.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Dr. Stuart Levin
Obituaries
Stuart Levin, renowned Rush doctor and educator, dies at 88.
Mr. Levin held various roles over five decades at Rush and was known as one of Chicago’s best diagnosticians. He was a mentor for generations, his colleagues said.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
CPD_03.JPG
Crime
Waukegan bank robber sought
The FBI is looking for a man who held up a Bank of America branch at 920 South Waukegan Road on Saturday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Connor Bedard faced Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals for the first time Sunday night.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks lose 4-2 in Connor Bedard’s first game against Alex Ovechkin
Following the matchup with Ovechkin, Bedard and the Hawks will face Connor McDavid and the Oilers.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Curie’s Taevion Collier (21) shoots a short jumper against Downers Grove North.
High School Basketball
Unselfish Curie handles Downers Grove North
Will Gonzalez led Curie with 12 points and five rebounds. Carlos Harris and Taevion Collier each scored eight.
By Michael O’Brien
 