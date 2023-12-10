No injuries in 22-story, Woodlawn apartment building fire

No injuries were reported Sunday night in a fire in a 22-story residential building in Woodlawn, Chicago fire officials said.

Chicago firefighters responded to reports of an apartment building fire at 6430 South Stony Island Ave. and had doused the flames by 8:51 p.m., according to fire officials.

Several floors of the building were evacuated and warming buses brought to the scene for displaced residents. The fire reportedly began in a trash chute, fire officials said.

Four people were evaluated by medical professionals at the scene, but they refused to be taken to a hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

