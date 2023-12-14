The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Rideshare drivers demand city pass ordinance for improved safety and living wage

If passed, the Chicago Rideshare Living Wage and Safety Ordinance would raise drivers’ wages, improve driver safety and create a transparent system to handle driver deactivation.

By  Phyllis Cha
   
SHARE Rideshare drivers demand city pass ordinance for improved safety and living wage
Protestors unveil a naught or nice list during a protest outside the Uber Greenlight at 1401 W. North Ave, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Protesters gather outside Uber’s Greenlight Hub, 1401 W. North Ave., Thursday to call on city officials to pass an ordinance to increase pay and safety for rideshare drivers.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

More than 35 rideshare drivers gathered outside Uber’s support center for drivers in West Town Thursday to call on City Council to pass an ordinance aimed at improving working conditions, pay and safety.

Rideshare drivers with the Chicago Gig Alliance, which works to improve the conditions of gig workers in the city, were joined by the family of Mohammed al Hejoj, an Uber driver who was killed this month while on the job, and Ald. Lamont Robinson (4th) outside Uber’s Greenlight Hub, 1401 W. North Ave. If passed, the Chicago Rideshare Living Wage and Safety Ordinance would raise drivers’ wages, create a transparent system to handle driver deactivation and improve driver safety. 

The ordinance is currently supported by 30 members of the City Council and Mayor Brandon Johnson. Organizers of Thursday’s protest said they were told that chief sponsor Ald. Mike Rodriguez (22nd) said the goal was to bring the ordinance to a vote in City Council within the next two months.

“All Chicagoans, including our rideshare drivers deserve to have their rights protected, deserve to have their pay protected and as a member of the city of Chicago, we will make sure we get there,” Robinson said.

Al Hejoj was driving his black 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV with four passengers in the 1700 block of North Lotus Avenue in the Austin neighborhood on Dec. 3 when a witness saw the car stop, then heard several gunshots and spotted the four passengers jumping out of the car and fleeing, Chicago police and one of his friends said.

His sister, Kawkab al Hejoj, 45, believes her brother would still be alive if Uber had had more safety protections for its drivers.

“The driver’s life means a lot,” she said. “They have kids, they look for a better future for their kids, for their families, for their parents, for their wives, their sisters, siblings. They’re human beings like us, and they deserve to be safe too when they do their job.”

Sam al Hejoj (left) and Kawkab al Hejoj, brother and sister of Mohammed al Hejoj stand for a photo during a protest outside the Uber Greenlight at 1401 W. North Ave, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Mohammed al Hejoj was killed when dropping off passengers in Austin.

Sam al Hejoj (left) and Kawkab al Hejoj attend a protest outside Uber’s Greenlight Hub Thursday. Their brother Mohammed al Hejoj was killed earlier this month when dropping off passengers in Austin. “They’re human beings like us, and they deserve to be safe too when they do their job,” Kawkab al Hejoj said.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Kawkab al Hejoj said that although Uber does a lot to protect passengers by requiring identification and background checks on drivers, the company doesn’t do enough to protect drivers.

“It’s a tragedy, and basically, no one is taking responsibility for it,” said Ayub Julany, 29, a friend of Mohammed al Hejoj. “His 6-month-old infant is the one who’s gonna pay for it. Throughout his whole life they’re gonna grow up without a father.”

Recent research from The Strategic Organizing Center (SOC), the Chicago Gig Alliance, and The People’s Lobby found that 74% of Illinois drivers surveyed reported experiencing threats, harassment or assaults in the last year. The SOC is a coalition of unions that advocates for workers and consumers. The Chicago Gig Alliance is a project of the Chicago-based activist organization The People’s Lobby.

Drivers also demanded a base pay rate comparable to rates in other major cities and “due process” when drivers are deactivated by Uber or Lyft, stripping them of the ability to pick up passengers.

Nolberto Casas, an organizer and driver, said there is currently no base pay for rides in Chicago. Instead, Uber pays based on “dynamic pricing,” in which rates change based on location, time of day and other factors. Pointing to base pay in Seattle and New York City, Chicago drivers are seeking 64 cents per minute and $1.85 per mile.

Drivers also want to be able to appeal deactivations. Maurice Clark, a former rideshare driver, was deactivated by Uber in 2016 for what he said was a false allegation of drinking while driving and then by Lyft in 2021 for allegedly sleeping behind the wheel. Clark drove more than 9,000 rides with Uber and 6,000 rides with Lyft, he said.

Maurice Clark, a former rideshare driver, speaks about being deactivated from various gig apps during a protest outside the Uber Greenlight at 1401 W. North Ave, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Maurice Clark, a former rideshare driver, speaks about being deactivated by Uber and Lyft. “One day I got a job, and the next day I can’t pay my bills,” he said.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Clark said he bought a car to drive for Uber and struggled to pay for it after losing his job.

“One day I got a job, and the next day I can’t pay my bills,” he said.

Uber and Lyft deactivated nearly 10,000 drivers since 2020, with almost 4,000 driver accounts permanently deactivated in 2022, according to Chicago city data analyzed in a recent report by the Chicago Gig Alliance and The People’s Lobby. 

In a statement, Lyft said it has a dedicated safety team, but executives are aware “there is more work to do and are always looking for ways to improve.”

Uber is “constantly building features that help enhance safety,” an Uber spokesperson said in an email Thursday. The spokesperson also said Uber has a process that works to “provide drivers with important deactivation information, allow drivers to dispute deactivations and enable them to submit relevant information that would support their reactivation.”

“Last month, we announced plans to further expand the verification of rider identities and inform drivers when they’re picking up verified riders,” the spokesperson said.

Protestors chant and hold up signs during a protest outside the Uber Greenlight at 1401 W. North Ave, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Protesters demonstrate outside Uber’s Greenlight Hub at 1401 W. North Ave., Thursday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Correction: A previous story misspelled the name of Uber driver Mohammed al Hejoj.

Next Up In News
Cousins who served longest wrongful conviction sentence in state history exonerated
MAT Asphalt agrees to pay $1.2 million after McKinley Park neighbor’s lawsuit over odor
U.S. Supreme Court again refuses to block Illinois’ assault weapons ban
Johnson launches community safety plan focused on investing in at-risk areas on South and West Sides
Regulators reject Peoples Gas effort to keep funding controversial pipeline replacement program
State regulators pull plug on $1.5 billion rate hike sought by ComEd
The Latest
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears
Bears
Disappointed Darnell Mooney taking the high road
While his diminished production in Luke Getsy’s offense remains a mystery, Mooney will keep plugging away — with an eye toward beating the Packers in Week 18 — rather than complain about his role or his fit in the offense. “I will not be a distraction,” he said.
By Mark Potash
 
Leighton Criminal Courthouse on the Southwest Side of Chicago
News
Cousins who served longest wrongful conviction sentence in state history exonerated
A judge vacated the convictions of James Soto, 62, and David Ayala, 60, who were serving life sentences in the 1981 shooting deaths of a Marine, teen girl in McKinley Park.
By David Struett
 
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, is shown in profile behind microphones as he talks to reporters.
Columnists
Hunter Biden criminal case shows power of prosecutors to ‘coerce guilty pleas’
A so-called “trial penalty” helps explain why, contrary to the impression left by movies and TV shows, criminal cases almost never go to trial, Jacob Sullum writes.
By Jacob Sullum
 
Nationals pitcher Erick Fedde facing the Cubs, in 2021, in Washington. (AP)
White Sox
New White Sox starter Erick Fedde wasn’t afraid of change
Right-hander signed to $15 million, two-year contract confident his second in tour in major leagues will be better than first
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
MAT Asphalt’s owner agreed to pay $1.2 million to settle a neighbor’s 2020 lawsuit over odor issues.
Environment
MAT Asphalt agrees to pay $1.2 million after McKinley Park neighbor’s lawsuit over odor
Eligible residents have January deadlines to file a claim or opt out of the court settlement with the owner of the McKinley Park plant.
By Brett Chase
 