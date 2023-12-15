The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 15, 2023
Former Ald. Danny Solis walks towards a waiting vehicle outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after testifying in the corruption trial for longtime Ald. Ed Burke, Monday, Dec. 11.

Former Ald. Danny Solis walks towards a waiting vehicle outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after testifying in the corruption trial for longtime Ald. Ed Burke, Monday, Dec. 11.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: 17 can’t miss Sun-Times photos

Former President Barack Obama made a surprise visit to a pre-kindergarten class at Parkside Community Academy in South Shore, people enjoyed hot tub rides down the Chicago River, andthe Humboldt Park Puerto Rican flag at Western and Division was lit up for the holiday season for the first time since its installation in 1995.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Picture Chicago: 17 can’t miss Sun-Times photos
SHARE Picture Chicago: 17 can’t miss Sun-Times photos
Former Ald. Ed Burke walks out of the Dirksen Federal Building during a lunch break on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

Former Ald. Ed Burke walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse for a lunch break during his corruption trial, Monday, Dec. 11.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A McKinley Park resident, who is disturbed by the ruckus of drivers stunt driving and drag racing at the intersection of West 32nd Street and South Hoyne Avenue, walks under the Stevenson Expressway near West 31st place and South Wood Street in the McKinley Park neighborhood, where she said she witnessed drivers stunt driving and drag racing, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2023.

A McKinley Park resident, who is disturbed by the ruckus of drivers stunt driving and drag racing at the intersection of West 32nd Street and South Hoyne Avenue, walks under the Stevenson Expressway in the McKinley Park neighborhood, where she said she witnessed drivers stunt driving and drag racing, Saturday, Dec. 8.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Former President Barack Obama reads “Santa’s Gotta Go” by Derrick Barnes to a pre-kindergarten class at Parkside Community Academy in South Shore, Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Former President Barack Obama reads “Santa’s Gotta Go” by Derrick Barnes to a pre-kindergarten class at Parkside Community Academy in South Shore, Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Isaiah Brown, 4, and other students react to former President Barack Obama’s surprise visit to their pre-kindergarten class at Parkside Community Academy in South Shore, Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Isaiah Brown, 4, and other students react to former President Barack Obama’s surprise visit to their pre-kindergarten class at Parkside Community Academy in South Shore, Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former President Barack Obama chats with fourth-grade student Kaliyah Montgomery, 9, during a surprise visit to a pre-kindergarten class at Parkside Community Academy in South Shore, Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Former President Barack Obama chats with fourth-grade student Kaliyah Montgomery, 9, during a surprise visit to a pre-kindergarten class at Parkside Community Academy in South Shore, Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Attendees dance with a costume featuring the Menorah during the lighting of the Menorah to celebrate Hanukkah at the Daley Plaza, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

Attendees dance with a costume featuring the Menorah during the lighting of the Menorah to celebrate Hanukkah at the Daley Plaza, Monday, Dec. 11.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The Humboldt Park Puerto Rican flag at Western and Division, which acts as the neighborhood’s gateway, is lit up for the first time since its installation in 1995, Thursday, Dec. 14.

The Humboldt Park Puerto Rican flag at Western and Division, which acts as the neighborhood’s gateway, is lit up for the holiday season for the first time since its installation in 1995, Thursday, Dec. 14.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Olivia Moorer outside her home in Lincoln Park, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Moorer was among several employees of Heartland Alliance that were furloughed.

Olivia Moorer outside her home in Lincoln Park, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Moorer was among several employees of Heartland Alliance that were furloughed.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A group of friends ride a hot tub, which they rented from the Chicago River Hot Tub Boat Cruises, as a person wearing a winter jacket rides a ferry on the Chicago River, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A group of friends ride a hot tub, which they rented from the Chicago River Hot Tub Boat Cruises, as a person wearing a winter jacket rides a ferry on the Chicago River, Friday, Dec. 8.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Members of the public wait to enter a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall in the Loop, Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Members of the public wait to enter a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall in the Loop, Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Mayor Brandon Johnson presides over a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall in the Loop, Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Mayor Brandon Johnson presides over a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall in the Loop, Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Protesters chant and bang on the glass in the second-floor gallery amid the discussion about arbitration for Chicago police officers during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall in the Loop, Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Protesters chant and bang on the glass in the second-floor gallery amid the discussion about arbitration for Chicago police officers during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall in the Loop, Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago police investigate in the 9300 block of South Racine Avenue after three teenage boys were among four people shot and wounded during an argument in the Brainerd neighborhood, Monday, Dec. 11.

Chicago police investigate in the 9300 block of South Racine Avenue after three teenage boys were among four people shot and wounded during an argument in the Brainerd neighborhood, Monday, Dec. 11.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Protestors chant and hold up signs during a protest outside the Uber Greenlight at 1401 W. North Ave, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Protestors chant and hold up signs during a protest outside the Uber Greenlight at 1401 W. North Ave, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Pedestrians walk by the approximate location of an overnight crash that killed a 56-year-old woman who was walking at the time in the 300 block of North State Street outside Marina City in River North, Thursday, Dec. 7.

Pedestrians walk by the approximate location of an overnight crash that killed a 56-year-old woman who was walking at the time in the 300 block of North State Street outside Marina City in River North, Thursday, Dec. 7.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) leads a chant with other politicians and activists at City Hall after a Chicago City Council special meeting about the city’s sanctuary city ordinance, Thursday, Dec. 14. The council voted 16-31 to reject the request to consider putting a nonbinding question on the March ballot on whether Chicago should remain a sanctuary city.

Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) leads a chant with other politicians and activists at City Hall after a Chicago City Council special meeting about the city’s sanctuary city ordinance, Thursday, Dec. 14. The council voted 16-31 to reject the request to consider putting a nonbinding question on the March ballot on whether Chicago should remain a sanctuary city.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Kids play with slime at the SLOOMOO exhibit during the Chicago Cultural Center’s Open House in the Loop, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Kids play with slime at the SLOOMOO exhibit during the Chicago Cultural Center’s Open House in the Loop, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Crime
Suspect killed in wreck after kidnapping, robbing, stabbing and sexually assaulting five people overnight: CPD
Education
Columbia College adjunct faculty strike leaves students in limbo
News
Relatives anguished and angry after Austin mom of 2 gunned down on her front lawn
View More Stories In News
The Latest
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears
Bears
DJ Moore, Jaquan Brisker questionable for Browns game
Moore, who injured his ankle against the Lions last week, had full participation in practice Friday and is expected to play. Brisker was limited in practice with a recurring groin injury.
By Mark Potash
 
For more than 30 years, “Stomp” has turned pushbrooms into dance partners in the wildly popular stage production, now playing at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place.
Theater
‘Stomp’ proves that everything — including the kitchen sink — can make beautiful music
Individual moods and motivations instill each crunch, ping, blonk, swish and, well, stomp.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
CPD.JPG
Police Reform
Chicago police detective says department retaliated against her after she accused fellow officer of threatening and hitting her
The detective contends in a lawsuit that she was removed from her job in the homicide unit and told to seek a new assignment after reporting the allegations to senior officials and the Bureau of Internal Affairs.
By Matthew Hendrickson and Tom Schuba
 
Mustafaa Saleh, a former Cook County Land Bank Authority official, on Friday at the Dirksen Federal Building, where he was sentenced to a year in prison for defrauding the agency.
The Watchdogs
Ex-Cook County Land Bank Authority official gets a year in prison over secret land deals
Mustafaa Saleh admitted he secretly bought county-owned homes and resold them for a profit. He was convicted of fraud involving the county agency.
By Tim Novak
 
El propietario de MAT Asphalt aceptó pagar $1.2 millones para resolver la demanda de una vecina en 2020 por malos olores. | Archivos Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
La empresa MAT Asphalt está obligada a pagar $1.2 millones a los residentes de McKinley Park debido a una demanda
Los residentes que cumplan los requisitos tienen hasta enero para presentar una solicitud o optar por no participar en el acuerdo judicial con el propietario de la planta de McKinley Park.
By Brett Chase
 