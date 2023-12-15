Picture Chicago: 17 can’t miss Sun-Times photos
Former President Barack Obama made a surprise visit to a pre-kindergarten class at Parkside Community Academy in South Shore, people enjoyed hot tub rides down the Chicago River, andthe Humboldt Park Puerto Rican flag at Western and Division was lit up for the holiday season for the first time since its installation in 1995.
The Latest
Moore, who injured his ankle against the Lions last week, had full participation in practice Friday and is expected to play. Brisker was limited in practice with a recurring groin injury.
Individual moods and motivations instill each crunch, ping, blonk, swish and, well, stomp.
Chicago police detective says department retaliated against her after she accused fellow officer of threatening and hitting her
The detective contends in a lawsuit that she was removed from her job in the homicide unit and told to seek a new assignment after reporting the allegations to senior officials and the Bureau of Internal Affairs.
Mustafaa Saleh admitted he secretly bought county-owned homes and resold them for a profit. He was convicted of fraud involving the county agency.
La empresa MAT Asphalt está obligada a pagar $1.2 millones a los residentes de McKinley Park debido a una demanda
Los residentes que cumplan los requisitos tienen hasta enero para presentar una solicitud o optar por no participar en el acuerdo judicial con el propietario de la planta de McKinley Park.