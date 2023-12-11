4 shot, wounded in Washington Heights home; teen suspect in custody

Three teenage boys were among four people shot during an argument Monday night inside a home in Washington Heights on the South Side.

The four were on the second floor of a home in the 9300 block of South Racine Avenue when they started arguing and a 16-year-old boy pulled out a handgun and fired shots about 7 p.m., Chicago police said.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen and arm and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said. Another 15-year-old boy was shot in the right shoulder and was in fair condition at the same hospital.

Authorities say four teens were on the second floor of a home when an argument began. A 16-year-old boy pulled out a handgun and fired shots. Three teens and an adult male were wounded. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 21-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the right shoulder and buttocks and a graze wound to the forehead, police said. He was in critical condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The suspect was also shot in the right hand and abdomen, and was placed into custody, police said. He was in fair condition at Comer Children’s Hospital. It wasn’t clear who fired the shots that wounded him.

Area detectives are investigating the incident.

Outside the home, a bloody shoe was left on a sidewalk, and a bloodstain was next to a red car parked on the street, according to a Sun-Times photographer.

Police found a bloody shoe and bloodstains on the ground outside the home in the 9300 block of South Racine Avenue in Washington Heights on Monday evening. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chicago police work the scene where multiple people were shot in the 9300 block of South Racine Avenue in Washington Heights. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Contributing: Tyler Pasicak LaRiviere

