The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 11, 2023
Crime News Chicago

4 shot, wounded in Washington Heights home; teen suspect in custody

Three teenage boys, including a 16-year-old suspect, and a 21-year-old male were shot about 7 p.m. Monday at a home in the 9300 block of South Racine Avenue, police say.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 4 shot, wounded in Washington Heights home; teen suspect in custody
Chicago police work the scene where multiple people were shot in the 9300 block of South Racine Avenue in Washington Heights on Monday evening.

Chicago police work the scene where multiple people were shot in the 9300 block of South Racine Avenue in Washington Heights on Monday evening.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Three teenage boys were among four people shot during an argument Monday night inside a home in Washington Heights on the South Side.

The four were on the second floor of a home in the 9300 block of South Racine Avenue when they started arguing and a 16-year-old boy pulled out a handgun and fired shots about 7 p.m., Chicago police said.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen and arm and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said. Another 15-year-old boy was shot in the right shoulder and was in fair condition at the same hospital.

Authorities say four teens were on the second floor of a home when an argument began. A 16-year-old boy pulled out a handgun and fired shots. Three teens and an adult male were wounded.

Authorities say four teens were on the second floor of a home when an argument began. A 16-year-old boy pulled out a handgun and fired shots. Three teens and an adult male were wounded.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 21-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the right shoulder and buttocks and a graze wound to the forehead, police said. He was in critical condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The suspect was also shot in the right hand and abdomen, and was placed into custody, police said. He was in fair condition at Comer Children’s Hospital. It wasn’t clear who fired the shots that wounded him.

Area detectives are investigating the incident. 

Outside the home, a bloody shoe was left on a sidewalk, and a bloodstain was next to a red car parked on the street, according to a Sun-Times photographer.

Police found a bloody shoe and bloodstains on the ground outside the home in the 9300 block of South Racine Avenue in Washington Heights on Monday evening.

Police found a bloody shoe and bloodstains on the ground outside the home in the 9300 block of South Racine Avenue in Washington Heights on Monday evening.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chicago police work the scene where multiple people were shot in the 9300 block of South Racine Avenue in Washington Heights.

Chicago police work the scene where multiple people were shot in the 9300 block of South Racine Avenue in Washington Heights.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Contributing: Tyler Pasicak LaRiviere

Next Up In Crime
‘Terrorized’ resident calls for city to stop McKinley Park street takeovers: ‘I hate that this has become a reality.’
Man shot dead in New City
In a twist, prosecutors in FBG Duck murder trial intend to bring up criminal records of their own witnesses
Police: Missing teen’s SUV recovered from Vernon Hills pond
Highland Park massacre suspect to represent himself in trial now set for February
Man found dead after Rogers Park apartment fire
The Latest
The menorah in Daley Plaza in the Loop is 31 feet tall and 18 feet wide. Since 1987, the city has celebrated Hanukkah with a lighting ceremony.
Religion
Chicago celebrates Hanukkah, lighting 31-foot-tall Daley Plaza menorah
On the fourth day of Hanukkah, a crowd gathers in the Loop for a menorah lighting and to celebrate light and life.
By Violet Miller
 
Fireworks explode during a street takeover at 32nd Street and Hoyne Avenue, next to a photo of a resident pointing at the street where the gathering took place.
Crime
‘Terrorized’ resident calls for city to stop McKinley Park street takeovers: ‘I hate that this has become a reality.’
Since April, Hoyne Avenue and 32nd Street near the Stevenson Expressway has been the scene of weekly racing stunts. Neighbors are tired of the disruption.
By Sophie Sherry and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
The Rev. Raymond Goedert at Holy Name Cathedral in March 2013.&nbsp;
Obituaries
The Rev. Raymond Goedert, former Chicago Archdiocese vicar general, dead at 96
The Rev. Goedert acknowledged in a 2007 deposition that he knew 25 priests had broken the law over the years by molesting children but that he had never alerted police.
By Kade Heather
 
Mohammed Mohsen owns Haraz Coffee House in Orland Park. “I want to see a permanent cease-fire where both sides are safe and free and [have] a solution for peace,” Mohsen said.
Israel-Hamas War
Chicago-area businesses close, dozens rally to call for cease-fire in Gaza: ‘Nobody else needs to die’
Businesses mainly in the south suburbs, including restaurants, bakeries, grocery stores and gas stations, closed Monday ahead of a rally in solidarity with Gaza.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Crime scene evidence marker.
Crime
Man shot dead in New City
A man, 24, was in the 4900 block of South Hoyne Avenue about 5:30 p.m. Monday when he was shot multiple times, police said. He died at a hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 