Pedestrian hit and killed when SUV jumps curb in River North: CPD

Citations are pending against a driver who lost control of her vehicle, causing a fatal crash in River North early Thursday, police said.
A woman, 40, was driving an SUV in the 300 block of North State Street when she lost control and jumped a curb, then hit a 56-year-old woman on the sidewalk, according to Chicago police.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Detectives are investigating.
