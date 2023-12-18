Controversial West Loop homeless encampment cleared for street cleaning

Johnny Figueroa packed up his things half-heartedly as volunteers and city employees lingered near his tent under the viaduct near Clinton and Fulton Streets Monday morning.

The city was in the process of clearing the viaducts for routine street cleaning, but Figueroa, 52, said he was planning stay and protest the clearing of homeless people from the area. His resistance to moving isn’t for him, he says — he is scheduled to move into an apartment on Thursday with the help of the organization Inner Voice, .

“It’s not even about me, it’s about those who come after me, the homeless child who’s yet to be born,” Figueroa said.

Johnny Figueroa, 52, has stayed at the West Loop homeless encampment for 4-5 months. Anthony Vazquez | Sun-Times

The homeless encampment where Figueroa has stayed for the last 4-5 months has been the center of scrutiny from neighbors and Ald. Bill Conway (34th). Violent crime and drug deals run rampant, Conway said, and residents have complained of feeling unsafe. Most recently, a 59-year-old man was shot dead earlier this month in what Conway has called a “magnet” area for crime.

But Figueroa says not everyone in the encampment is into crime and drugs.

“Everybody who’s out here aren’t bad people,” he said. “Some of us have made bad decisions but we’re not bad people.”

As Figueroa, a Navy veteran, threw away trash from his tent under a heating lamp powered by a propane tank, others followed suit. Grocery carts packed to the brim with clothes and garbage bags dotted the viaducts, suitcases lay half-full of clothes and winter hats and gloves were strewn on the ground.

People gather belongings before leaving a viaduct where a homeless encampment has grown in recent months. Anthony Vazquez | Sun-Times

Signs announcing the off-street cleaning and power washing were hung on the walls of the viaduct near the Clinton Green and Pink Line CTA stop as commuters made their way to work Monday morning.

Workers from Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office and the city’s Department of Family and Social Services coordinated with people to offer them shelter and resources. Seven people will be given shelter by the Department of Family and Social Services, and 15 more declined when offered, according to Conway.

“You wanna offer people housing, which includes treatment,” Conway said. “On the other hand you have the police doing their job and trying to curb drug deals.”

Johnson and Conway have been caught up in a back-and-forth about how to handle the encampment. At a press conference after this month’s fatal shooting, he said previous plans to remove the encampment were halted after Conway didn’t vote the way the mayor wanted.

Ald. Bill Conway (34th) speaks to a reporter while people clear out of a homeless encampment in the West Loop that Conway has called a “magnet” for crime. Anthony Vazquez | Sun-Times

“The mayor’s office routinely will clean viaducts across the city ... but we want to treat people humanely who are living there, we won’t just throw away their tents,” said Cassio Mendoza, a spokesman for Johnson.

Conway said his goal is to make the area safer for everyone, whether they live in an apartment or underneath the viaduct. Similar off-street cleaning happens all over the city, whether homeless encampments are located there or not. The cleaning is temporary, and it’s possible people could settle back in after it’s complete.

Some people in the process of leaving the encampment grumbled with frustration about moving.

“Right before Christmas they gotta do this,” one man said.

A man stands with grocery carts full of belongings after a homeless encampment in the West Loop was cleared for routine cleaning. Anthony Vazquez | Sun-Times

Jim Dolan, who works in veterans outreach at the Above and Beyond Family Recovery Center, said addiction sometimes plays a role in the housing situation of most people staying under the viaducts.

“It’s good that they’re doing this cleanup, but it’s disruptive as hell,” Dolan said. “It would be just like if you were in a natural disaster and you were uprooted from your home. Even though these aren’t considered homes, these are their homes.”