The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 7, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man fatally shot in West Loop

The man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in West Loop
Police_Tape_1.jpg

Sun-Times file

A man was shot and killed in the West Loop early Thursday, police said.

The unidentified man, who appeared to be about 40, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 500 block of West Lake Street just before 1 a.m., according to Chicago police. He was shot about a quarter mile away in the 100 block North Clinton Street.

The unidentified man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.

Area 3 detectives are investigating and no arrests have been made.

Next Up In Crime
Pedestrian hit and killed when SUV jumps curb in River North: CPD
Chicago seeing largest spike in robberies in over 20 years, analysis shows
Police say 3 dead, fourth wounded and shooter also dead in University of Nevada, Las Vegas attack
Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown pleads not guilty to murder charges in mother’s death in Maywood
Man’s body found hours after ‘horrific’ West Side fire left his mom, 2 cops injured
Lombard man pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl and providing support to ISIS
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Pedestrian hit and killed when SUV jumps curb in River North: CPD
The woman was struck by an SUV after the driver lost control about 12:30 a.m., police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jeremiah Watson was beaten and robbed as he walked to a Citgo Gas Station at 76th and South Chicago Avenue. The incident was one of more than 1,000 robberies in the city in October.
Crime
Chicago seeing largest spike in robberies in over 20 years, analysis shows
There were nearly 4,900 robberies between July 1 and Nov. 26, an increase of more than 55% compared to the total for the previous five months. That’s the largest increase in robberies between consecutive five-month periods since at least 2001.
By Sophie Sherry and Alden Loury
 
Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato has historically dominated December, but he hasn’t yet this year.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks could use another December surge from Ryan Donato
For some reason, Donato has dominated the month of December throughout his career, although he was completely unaware of the pattern. Given the Hawks’ scoring woes, they wouldn’t complain if it repeated itself.
By Ben Pope
 
A military man helping another man sew on his shoulder patch.
Other Views
How baseball endured through World War II
History sometimes forgets that Pearl Harbor also triggered one of the most significant letters in presidential history: the Green Light Letter in which President Franklin D. Roosevelt encouraged baseball owners to keep playing.
By Eldon Ham
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: It hurts that I wasn’t invited to class reunion
Even if it was just an oversight, the snub takes away a chance to show off success since high school.
By Abigail Van Buren
 