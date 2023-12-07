Man fatally shot in West Loop

A man was shot and killed in the West Loop early Thursday, police said.
The unidentified man, who appeared to be about 40, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 500 block of West Lake Street just before 1 a.m., according to Chicago police. He was shot about a quarter mile away in the 100 block North Clinton Street.
The unidentified man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.
Area 3 detectives are investigating and no arrests have been made.
