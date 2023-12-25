Horoscope for Monday, Dec. 25, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 11:30 p.m. PST. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Naturally, today is a mixed bag. It’s easy to be irritable with others. Therefore, zip thy lip and be patient. Think of your objective. Your objective is you want to have a pleasant day. Fortunately, in the bigger picture, people feel mutually sympathetic.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Squabbles about shared property, money, or possessions might take place. These disputes might also be about shared responsibilities. Fortunately, a stronger influence means that friends and partners are sympathetic and supportive to you. Someone older might help you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today the moon is in your sign at odds with fiery Mars, which can make you impatient with those who are closest to you. You might also feel annoyed with an ex-partner or old friend from the past. Put these feelings aside so that you can have a happy day. That’s the key.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You need more rest. You might be sleep deprived. If so, patience is your best friend. Issues at work might create annoying situations. Fortunately, relations with children and romantic partners will be warm and supportive. Feelings of sympathy are strong today.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Be patient with children. Very likely, they have eaten too much sugar. Likewise, you might be disappointed or annoyed or impatient with a romantic partner. Be tolerant. Let this go. Fortunately, family members are supportive and helpful today.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The key today is to be patient with parents and patient with family members. Furthermore, people have expectations, which can lead to disappointment. Fortunately, you will be patient and you will be understanding, because fair Venus is in your House of Communications.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Take the high road today and avoid silly, irritating squabbles and differences with others. Instead, smile and be cooperative so that everyone can have a pleasant day. You might be pleased with purchases, gifts and practical assets. A particular possession that is beautiful but also practical might delight.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Even if there are some squabbles about money and possessions, you will rise above this because fair Venus is in your sign with a steady influence from Saturn. This means you’re prepared to deal well with children and take on responsibilities for them. Bravo!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the moon is opposite your sign, while fiery Mars is in your sign. You might be impatient with spouses, partners and close friends. But why do this? It will make you miserable and them miserable as well. Instead, be patient with others and go along to get along so that everyone can have a pleasant day. You won’t regret this.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Despite an undercurrent of irritation or tension, which is to be expected on busy holidays, relations with friends, especially someone older, will be mutually supportive. You will be grateful for their company. You might also find it rewarding to lend your energy to a charitable organization today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Bosses, parents and VIPs are sympathetic and patient with you today. Therefore, in turn, you can be patient with friends and groups even if you feel irritated. Pass on the good vibes. Everybody wants to have a pleasant day. Just like you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

If you can travel today or get away on a vacation, this will be your first choice. Nevertheless, you will find it easy to be patient with others. Admittedly, tension with a parent or a boss might occur. Do your best to roll with whatever is happening to keep everyone happy — including you.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Jeremy Strong (1978) shares your birthday today. You have great strength and energy of purpose. You bring energy to everything you do. You are also a dreamer. This year you received accolades and recognition for your work. Next year you will finish a nine-year cycle and let go of whatever is holding you back from your goals.

